Nigeria: Finidi, Ogunbote, Maikaba, Others Listed for National Team Jobs

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has invited former Super Eagles winger Finidi George; Enyimba FC of Aba Manager, Gbenga Ogunbote; Akwa United Head Coach, Abdul Maikaba and 54 other Nigerian coaches for interviews into various vacant national team posts.

Kennedy Boboye who is leading Plateau United to the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title is also on the list of invited coaches along with Fidelis Ilechukwu whose MFM FC is second on the topflight log behind the Jos team.

The invited coaches are set to fill vacant positions of Head Coach, Assistant Coach and Goalkeeper Trainer in the U17, U20 and U23 National Teams (men), the U17 and Senior National Teams (women) and the Beach Soccer National Team.

Chairman of the NFF Technical and Development Committee, Chris Green, said yesterday that the coaches are expected to report at the NFF Secretariat, Abuja on Tuesday, 22nd August 2017, with their original credentials and other relevant certificates/documents.

The list of short-listed candidates was drawn from the pool of applicants who heeded a public notice by the NFF for applications two weeks ago.

The football governing body has advised all the coaches that they would be responsible for their movement to and from Abuja, as well as their upkeep and other personal expenses in the Federal Capital Territory.

Meanwhile, the NFF has appointed Christopher Danjuma as Head Coach of the U-20 Women national team, also known as Falconets.

Danjuma will be assisted by Wemimo Matthew (1st Assistant Coach), Mansur Abdullahi (2nd Assistant Coach) and Abdul-lateef Yusuf (Goalkeeper Trainer).

The quartet is expected in the Federal Capital, Abuja on Wednesday next week to open camp for screening of players for next month's FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Tanzania.

According to fixtures released by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), two-time FIFA World Cup silver medallists Falconets will take on Tanzania in Nigeria on the weekend of 15-17 September, with the return leg in Dar es Salaam two weeks later.

The winner over both legs will then confront the winner of the fixture pairing Morocco against Senegal in November, before a final round of qualifying matches in January 2018.

The Falconets have played in every edition of the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, since it was launched as an U19 tournament in Canada 15 years ago. The team reached the quarter finals in Thailand 2004, Russia 2006 and Chile 2008, before finishing as runners -up at the 2010 finals in Germany and at the 2014 finals in Canada.

The Falconets reached the semi finals in Japan in 2012, but failed to reach the knock -out stage in Papua New Guinea last year.

THE INVITED COACHES

Finidi George, Toyin Ayinla, Auwar Bashar, Maureen Madu, Adanna Nwaneri, Mary Godspower, Kennedy Boboye, Henry Oluwafiropo Abiodun, Fidelis Ilechukwu, Paul Aigbogun, Shola Ibrahim Adewuyi, Ajuma Peter Otache, Hassan Abdullahi Sharif, Jolomi Atoume, Bala Abubakar Mohammed, Ben Ogbe, Bunmi Oluwasonmi Haruna, Godwin Okon, Danladi Nasidi Alala and Abdullahi Maikaba.

Others also listed for interview include, Haruna Ilerika, Peter Ijeh, Nduka Ugbade Manu Garba, Patrick Olalere, Iliya Buba, Abdullahi Tayabo Umar, Randy Waldrum Tama Aondofar, Ernest Teigbanyo, Suleiman Shaibu, Jide Dina, Adams Usman Elshama Yunus Musa, Nathaniel Ogunwale, Emmanuel Akwuegbu, Baruwa Olatunji Abideen, Abdullahi Abubakar, Nkiru Okosieme, Monday Odigie, Evans Ogenyi Kabiru Umar Baleria, Baba Ganaru Mohammed, Bala Nikyu, Etta Egbe, Christian Obi Ewulu Afam Innocent Fancy and Ogunbote Olugbenga Ayodeji.

The following coaches completed the list of gaffers invited for interview for the national team jobs. They include; Abdullahi Usman Biffo, Adeoye Obaseyi Onigbinde, Zachary Baraje, Morufu Najimu Adeyemi, Queendolyn Akpan, Atu Mamuzo Lucky, Taiwo Omobolanle, Adewale Laloko, Whyte Ogbonna and Usman Yinka Salihu.