18 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea Festival 2017 Commences

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrea Festival 2017 was officially opened by President Isaias Afwerki yesterday, 18 August under the theme, "Our Heritage: Manifestation of Our Identity".

In the opening ceremony in which senior Government and PFDJ officials as well as members of the diplomatic corps participated, President Isaias observed an exhibition depicting Art-deco buildings of Asmara city that have been recently inscribed in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Mr. Mr. Tesfai Berhe, Head of the office of the National Holidays Coordinating Committee, explained that this year festival gives priority to the significance of cultural heritage, particularly the preservation of relics of historic importance.

Mr. Tesfai also said that the festival will stay open until 20 August and will feature programs including pictorial exhibition that portray the beauty and architecture of Asmara city, artistic and cultural performances, bazaar, performances by youth cultural troupe, educational and entertainment programs as well as children's pavilion.

Eritrea

Hajj Pilgrims Left for Saudi Arabia

400 followers of the Islamic faith, out of which 40% women, left for Saudi Arabia to take part at the annual Hajj and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.