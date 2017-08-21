Eritrea: Hajj Pilgrims Left for Saudi Arabia

Asmara — 400 followers of the Islamic faith, out of which 40% women, left for Saudi Arabia to take part at the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage.

The coordinator of Hajj and Umrah, Sheik Mohammed-Ali Saleh indicated that 150 nationals left today, 18 August and the remaining 250 will leave in the coming days.

He also said that Hajj and Umrah committee is already there to facilitate the accommodation of the pilgrims.

Hundreds of millions pilgrims from all over the world participate at the Hajj and Umrah annual ceremony.