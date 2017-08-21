18 August 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Hajj Pilgrims Left for Saudi Arabia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — 400 followers of the Islamic faith, out of which 40% women, left for Saudi Arabia to take part at the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage.

The coordinator of Hajj and Umrah, Sheik Mohammed-Ali Saleh indicated that 150 nationals left today, 18 August and the remaining 250 will leave in the coming days.

He also said that Hajj and Umrah committee is already there to facilitate the accommodation of the pilgrims.

Hundreds of millions pilgrims from all over the world participate at the Hajj and Umrah annual ceremony.

Eritrea

Eritrea Festival 2017 Commences

Eritrea Festival 2017 was officially opened by President Isaias Afwerki yesterday, 18 August under the theme, "Our… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.