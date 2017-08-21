18 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Three Killed, Several Houses Torched By Al-Shabaab in Kenya

Three people have been killed and several houses torched by suspected Al Shabaab militia in new attacks at Maleli, Lamu County.

This follows a series of attacks in the region. On June 27, four pupils and four policemen were killed in an IED attack launched by the militants in Kiunga on a police vehicle.

Security agents had been warned of Al-Shabaab attacks within Kiunga area, Milihoi, after roughly 100 of them were spotted by locals.

Another incident was also reported where three people were killed after the Al Shabaab militants attacked a passenger bus and a car at Nyongoro area in Witu, Lamu County.

The incident happened on Lamu- Garsen highway, police said. Four other people were left with serious bullet injuries. A major operation is ongoing in the area but it has not stopped the attacks.

