19 August 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Carries Out Second Attack in Kenya Within a Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

Four people were hacked to death and their houses torched in an attack claimed by Shabaab militants in Kenya's coastal Lamu county, police said.

"The attackers dragged people from their houses and killed them. We have launched investigations to establish the motive of the attack," said coastal police chief Larry Kieng.

"The number of people killed are four," he said, adding that three suspects had been taken into custody.

Kieng denied Shabaab was behind the attack Thursday night, saying it was linked to local conflict between herders and farmers.

But another senior police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "The attack has all the hallmarks of an Al Shabaab attack. They have committed similar attacks in similar fashion before and even torched houses."

Somalia's Al-Qaeda-linked Shabaab militants later claimed they had killed "five Kenyan Christians" and destroyed a number of homes in Lamu county, according to the SITE intelligence agency.

Lamu county, which borders Somalia, has faced a string of attacks by the Shabaab, mostly roadside bomb attacks targeting security forces.

In July nine people were shot and hacked to death in the same region, in what was believed to be a Shabaab attack.

The group also claimed an ambush on police officers Tuesday which left five dead in eastern Garissa country.

The Shabaab is fighting to overthrow the internationally backed government in Mogadishu but also regularly carries out attacks in neighbouring Kenya, which has troops in Somalia as part of an African Union force.

In its bloodiest single attack on Kenya so far, Shabaab gunmen raided a university in Garissa in April 2015 killing 148 people, most of them students, while in 2013 the group killed at least 67 people in an assault on a shopping mall in Nairobi.

Somalia

Forces Capture Key Al-Shabaab Town of Bariire

African Union and Somali government forces have captured the town of Bariire, a strategic militant base in the south of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.