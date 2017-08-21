21 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 12 Die in Lagos Boat Mishap

The Lagos State government has confirmed the death of 12 persons in the boat mishap which occurred at the weekend in Ilashe area of the state.

A statement issued yesterday by the Managing Director of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Engr Abisola Kamson, attributed the unfortunate mishap to overloading of passengers on a Banana Boat and operation of illegal jetty.

Kamson said four victims of the mishap who were rescued are already receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, while search and rescue operation was still on-going.

"We sympathize with the families of the deceased as 12 lives were lost in the mishap and four people receiving treatment in the hospital," Kamson said.

He said the mishap had again brought to the fore the need for the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to respect the recent verdict of the Court of Appeal which upheld the powers of the State Government to control its intra-inland waterways.

The LASWA boss also urged boat operators and other stakeholders in the inland waterways sector to adhere strictly to safety standards at all times.

