Kenya: Police Probe Murder of Two Foreigners

Police have started investigations into the death of two foreigners in Mombasa County.

The bodies of the man and woman were found by boda boda riders at Nguu Tatu in Kisauni, but police suspect that they were killed elsewhere before being dumped there.

"We will give information about their identities after further probe into the murder.

"We have seen they have deep cuts in their bodies. The woman has cuts on the neck and the male on his back," Kisauni OCPD Christopher Rotich said.

SUICIDE

A resident, Mr Isaac Mwakazi said: "We alerted the police after seeing the bodies. We looked at them and realised that they are not from within."

The incident comes two days after an Italian committed suicide by locking himself in a car and setting it a blaze at a beach in Malindi, Kilifi County.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, the Italian identified as Edmond Buffa aged 71 had been residing in Malindi for 20 years and was operating Tusker Safari, a tourists' advisory company.