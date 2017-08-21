20 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Probe Murder of Two Foreigners

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohamed Ahmed

Police have started investigations into the death of two foreigners in Mombasa County.

The bodies of the man and woman were found by boda boda riders at Nguu Tatu in Kisauni, but police suspect that they were killed elsewhere before being dumped there.

"We will give information about their identities after further probe into the murder.

"We have seen they have deep cuts in their bodies. The woman has cuts on the neck and the male on his back," Kisauni OCPD Christopher Rotich said.

SUICIDE

A resident, Mr Isaac Mwakazi said: "We alerted the police after seeing the bodies. We looked at them and realised that they are not from within."

The incident comes two days after an Italian committed suicide by locking himself in a car and setting it a blaze at a beach in Malindi, Kilifi County.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, the Italian identified as Edmond Buffa aged 71 had been residing in Malindi for 20 years and was operating Tusker Safari, a tourists' advisory company.

Kenya

Opposition's Election Case Lodged with Court

Lawyers for opposition leader Raila Odinga have served their 25,000-page presidential election petition papers on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.