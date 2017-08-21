Uganda: Police Officers On the Spot Over Robbery

Kaberamaido — Police in Kaberamaido District are on the spot over accusations of shielding two of its officers who allegedly robbed a family of Shs3m.

Despite a case of aggravated robbery being registered at the Kaberamaido Police Station, the two officers attached to the same station have not been arraigned before court.

The duo is accused of handcuffing Pius Ebucu and his wife before robbing them of Shs3m and other personal effects such as clothes.

Recovered

According to Mr Ebucu, when a search was mounted in the police barracks, some clothes were recovered.

The clothes were allegedly being used by one of the wives of the police officers who have been detained.

A police source privy to the case told Daily Monitor on condition of anonymity that whereas the officer in charge of criminal investigations department at the police station had recommended that the case be forwarded to Resident State Attorney for sanctioning and have the duo charged in court, the district police commander, Mr Ahamed Madiri, was opposed to the suggestion.

Mr Madiri, according to the source, instead suggested an out of court settlement of the case. However, when contacted over the matter last week, Mr Madiri said the robbery case is being investigated.

Warning

But Mr Jimmy Ebil Ssegawa, the Kaberamaido Resident District Commissioner, warned that any officer trying to undermine justice will also face the law.

"We don't tolerate any acts of crime. This particular case, I want to get a report from the DPC stating the course of action he has so far taken," Mr Ssegawa warned.