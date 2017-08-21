21 August 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Officers On the Spot Over Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Peter Emwamu

Kaberamaido — Police in Kaberamaido District are on the spot over accusations of shielding two of its officers who allegedly robbed a family of Shs3m.

Despite a case of aggravated robbery being registered at the Kaberamaido Police Station, the two officers attached to the same station have not been arraigned before court.

The duo is accused of handcuffing Pius Ebucu and his wife before robbing them of Shs3m and other personal effects such as clothes.

Recovered

According to Mr Ebucu, when a search was mounted in the police barracks, some clothes were recovered.

The clothes were allegedly being used by one of the wives of the police officers who have been detained.

A police source privy to the case told Daily Monitor on condition of anonymity that whereas the officer in charge of criminal investigations department at the police station had recommended that the case be forwarded to Resident State Attorney for sanctioning and have the duo charged in court, the district police commander, Mr Ahamed Madiri, was opposed to the suggestion.

Mr Madiri, according to the source, instead suggested an out of court settlement of the case. However, when contacted over the matter last week, Mr Madiri said the robbery case is being investigated.

Warning

But Mr Jimmy Ebil Ssegawa, the Kaberamaido Resident District Commissioner, warned that any officer trying to undermine justice will also face the law.

"We don't tolerate any acts of crime. This particular case, I want to get a report from the DPC stating the course of action he has so far taken," Mr Ssegawa warned.

Uganda

3 Nakumatt's Stores Shut Down Over Taxes

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has added to the woes of struggling regional supermarket giant Nakumatt by shutting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.