Uganda: Exam Malpractice Worries UNEB

The 35th conference of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa ended on August 12 in Munyonyo, with delegates concerned about the actual cost of exam malpractice.

The week-long meeting ended with the education minister, Janet Museveni, expressing her concerns.

"Examination malpractice is a serious issue ... it is partly caused by high stakes in national examinations and the pressure [examiners] exert on learners, parents and schools," Ms Museveni said.

She called for stern action to end the vice in all forms of assessment. In offering solutions, Prof Celestino Obua, the vice chancellor of Mbarara University of Science and Technology, shared ideas on how assessment bodies can combat examination malpractice.

"Students are so smart now that they have gone beyond writing on their thighs and entering with chits in examination rooms. With rapid change in technology, assessment bodies must rethink tight supervision of examinations," Obua said.

Prof Obua cited students who use wireless earphones that cannot be seen by an invigilator once plugged into the ears.

"With these earphones, students can easily communicate and listen to someone outside the examination room," Obua said. "All one does is to wear glasses that have cameras fixed onto them and capable of real time remote use with either a telephone or tablet and computer."

He added that students also use pens with Wifi capability to write examinations. The pens send information out to somebody who in turn gives answers through the wireless earphones.

According to Obua, the need for paper qualifications without the willingness to acquire knowledge and skills compels students to cheat in examinations.

Parents also pay mercenaries to write exams on behalf of their children, while teachers fail to prepare learners for examinations.

The state minister for Higher Education, Dr John Muyingo, agreed with Obua that examination malpractice was getting edgier.

"Examination malpractice has become complex, and, with the development of social media platforms such as WhatsApp, instance of malpractice in one location now spreads rapidly across the country," Muyingo said.

"This leads to wastage of resources, erodes the credibility of the examination system and certificates issued."

In a bid to counter electronic cheating, Prof Obua advised examination bodies to invest in procuring hand-held radio transmission detectors that detect wireless audio/video devices.

"A few of these detectors can be provided to examination assessment scouts to eliminate cheating by use of electronic devices. They get cheaper by the day, costing from $30 to $200," he said. "Once an invigilator moves around, the detector can beep in his/her hands and can tell instantly who is transmitting information."

He added that construction of transmission-proof examination halls can limit flow of information. This, Obua said, will effectively block incoming or outgoing transmissions during the examination process.

Prof Boniface G. Nworgu, the director of Distance and E-learning at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, told The Observer that malpractice was a concern in Nigeria but serious measures have been undertaken.

"Whenever national examinations are conducted, assessment bodies invite external monitors like dons in universities and tertiary institutions who they know are committed to curtail exam malpractice," Nworgu said.

He added that the university dons monitor supervisors, invigilators and students and later compile reports for the assessment bodies throughout the examination period.

LIMITATIONS

However, Uneb's ICT manager, Dr Peter Wakabi-Waiswa, said hand-held detectors as proposed by Prof Obua had their limitations.

"For instance, if the centre knows about that, they may wait until the person with the detector leaves and then they deploy it. It would also be very expensive to place these detectors in all the centres," Wakabi-Waiswa said.

"As you may know, the frequencies sometimes are also a determinant of how devices communicate. Well, there are a wide range of ways of beating that detector but, it can be of some limited use."

He, however, welcomed the idea of biometric identification, saying: "In fact, we are in the process of getting funds so that we can start on that one."

This year, Uneb also invented an app to curb impersonation and other forms of malpractices by rolling out a nationwide campaign in schools.

Recently, Uneb executive secretary Dan Odongo said the app would be piloted in this year's examinations. Invigilators would then verify candidates' index number and level of examination by entering the candidate's particulars against a picture of the candidate as registered by Uneb.

However, according to Uneb, the most common forms of exam breaches have been external assistance, collusion among candidates and smuggling of unauthorized materials into examination rooms.