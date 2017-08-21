Uganda: School Inspections Don't Affect Learning - Researchers

For years, there have been calls for school inspections to be emphasized in the various learning institutions. Over the last three years, there have been increasing efforts in that direction. However, as JUSTUS LYATUU reports, there are concerns about some resistance to inspection in some schools.

The Education ministry is not carrying out adequate inspections of primary schools to ensure quality learning delivery, a report by two university scholars reveals.

The scholars are Dr Doris Kakuru, who is dean of the school of Business and Management at Uganda Technology and Management University (Utamu), and Sarah Kembabazi, a PhD student from Mbarara University-Utamu PhD collaboration programme.

The scholars, who studied inspection patterns in Kasese municipality, say some teachers perceive inspection as an external nuisance where the inspectors impose their authority on them.

This revelation came as Kembabazi and Kakuru were presenting their findings at the fourth International Conference on Technology and Management (ICTM), organized by Utamu last week. She said the study also established that school inspection by external supervisors contributes little to teaching and learning.

"The relationship between inspectors, teachers and head teachers was not good; for teachers to be effective, they need motivation, internal supervision and also in-service training courses, government funding and availability of teaching and learning materials [for inspections to be useful]," Kembabazi said.

In their report titled, Does school inspection contribute to teaching and learning in public primary schools? Kembabazi explained the rationale for their study.

"We wanted to ascertain the effect of follow-up of school inspection on teaching and learning in public primary schools in Kasese municipality," Kembabazi said. "The findings revealed that school inspectors visited schools once in an academic year and this has little impact to the learners."

This conference was called to provide an environment for authors, practitioners, researchers, professionals and academicians in the technology and management disciplines to discuss trends, issues and challenges in the ICT industry.

Kembabazi explained that they had interviewed inspectors of schools, head teachers and teachers of selected primary schools, school management committee (SMC) members as well as the technical staff in Kasese's municipal education department before reaching their conclusions.

"A total of 261 populations from the education sector were interviewed and the findings suggest that the municipality was not doing good school inspection planning and hence had a nominal effect on teaching and learning," she said.

TEACHER' S TAKE

Ezra, a teacher who has been teaching for the last 10 years in both public and private schools, said he has never had a one-on -one session with inspectors, since they rarely visit classes.

"I have seen them only thrice in my career as a teacher. For public schools when they come, they just meet the administrators/head teacher in their offices, move around and go to the private schools where they are given 'something' and you will not see them for a long time," he said.

Ezra, who teaches in Mubende and Kampala, added: "The head teachers will inform teachers of their coming and so we prepare lesson plans and schemes of work; once they are gone, we go back to business as usual".

According to the teacher, school inspectors should be looking at things like toilets, dormitories for boarding learners, availability of a playground, teacher-learner ration but some of these things are usually ignored.

"Schemes of work, lesson plans, and attendance registrations for pupils [and] teachers is very crucial in the learning process but some are ignored. The inspectors don't make much meaning but as it is a government policy, we have to go with it," he said.

Asked about this, the assistant commissioner for the inspectorate, at the education ministry, Patrick Balyogera, was disturbed about the study's findings.

"It is sorrowful to realise that teachers have such a negative attitude towards inspections," he said. "It shows that inspections take them out of their comfort zone where they are behaving unprofessionally."

However, Balyogera, who has been training school inspectors all over the country, admitted that there are tendencies among some teachers to resist inspections.

"I'm aware that some teachers are not keen on preparing lesson schemes of work ... or maintaining school standards like hygiene and others, but they need this," Balyogera said.

He explained that inspectors make various recommendations for various parties in the management of the school, and these need to be addressed for learning to improve.

"They make recommendations for teachers, head teachers, the school management committee and all these need to be followed up to improve learning in schools.

Asked what recommendations he reserved for those resisting inspection, Balyogera was unequivocal.

"These teachers need retraining so they can act professionally or to make up their mind whether they should remain in the education sector or find space somewhere else."

WAY FORWARD

Kembabazi said all stakeholders need to be more optimistic about school inspections in order to improve teaching and learning.

"School inspectors should be given proper terms of reference to guide all processes, like planning, implementation and follow-up. Inspectors should be well-motivated to do the work successfully," she concluded.

The scholars also believe the monitoring and evaluation school inspection should be strengthened in order for it to achieve the desired outcomes.

Balyogera concludes that school inspections are making an impact in some parts of the country, but should be emphasized, with more support from the ministry and various stakeholders in the schools.