Southern Africa: SADC Summit - Zuma Wants Regional Industrialisation

At the 15-member SADC summit, which ends on Sunday, President Jacob Zuma said South Africa would do its best to advance SADC's Regional Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015-2063) as an inclusive long-term modernisation and transformation mechanism. By PETER FABRICIUS.

President Jacob Zuma has demanded a cut for South Africa in a major project to channel water from the mountains of Lesotho to parched Botswana. He staked his claim while accepting the chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) at the organisation's summit in Pretoria on Saturday. Zuma was responding to Lesotho's Prime Minister Tom Thabane who had urged Botswana's President Ian Khama to sign off on a proposal to build a water pipeline between their two countries.

Thabane said this project would boost Lesotho's economy as Botswana was "a good payer of its debts."

Speaking later, Zuma told Thabane and Khama they "couldn't do anything without South Africa. No water can just jump from Lesotho to Botswana" he quipped, noting that the water would have to traverse South Africa. "South Africa is going to say you both pay," he added, to laugher."But because we are good neighbours, we can help implement this without difficulty."

It was not clear quite...