19 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Southern Africa: SADC Summit - Zuma Wants Regional Industrialisation

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: SADC Closed Sunday and Bids Farewell to Dos Santos, Ian Khama
analysis

At the 15-member SADC summit, which ends on Sunday, President Jacob Zuma said South Africa would do its best to advance SADC's Regional Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap (2015-2063) as an inclusive long-term modernisation and transformation mechanism. By PETER FABRICIUS.

President Jacob Zuma has demanded a cut for South Africa in a major project to channel water from the mountains of Lesotho to parched Botswana. He staked his claim while accepting the chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) at the organisation's summit in Pretoria on Saturday. Zuma was responding to Lesotho's Prime Minister Tom Thabane who had urged Botswana's President Ian Khama to sign off on a proposal to build a water pipeline between their two countries.

Thabane said this project would boost Lesotho's economy as Botswana was "a good payer of its debts."

Speaking later, Zuma told Thabane and Khama they "couldn't do anything without South Africa. No water can just jump from Lesotho to Botswana" he quipped, noting that the water would have to traverse South Africa. "South Africa is going to say you both pay," he added, to laugher."But because we are good neighbours, we can help implement this without difficulty."

It was not clear quite...

More on This

'Africa Must Benefit From Its Own Resources,' Zuma Tells SADC Leaders

President Jacob Zuma has urged fellow heads of state from southern Africa not to "sell the female cow that produces… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.