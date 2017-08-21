Uganda: How Land 'Surveyor' Ended Up Taking 1,000 Acres From Family

On Friday last week, SWAIB YIGA appeared before the Catherine Bamugemereire-led commission of inquiry into land matters.

Yiga is accused of torture, masquerading as a surveyor, compromising government officials and fraudulently grabbing more than 1,000 acres of land from beneficiaries of the late Yokobo Lukwago's estate in Nakaseke district.

During cross-examination by Ebert Byenkya, the commission's lead counsel, Yiga denied any wrongdoing as he explained how events unfolded. Ali Twaha captured the proceedings.

Byenkya: My lord, I had just reminded Swaib that he took oath in Luweero district. Mr Swaib, you have been attending a number of hearings since you testified.

Yiga: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: Since you testified, we have had a bit of evidence regarding various matters. We heard a surveyor, [Francis Barungi], who helped you in sub-diving and surveying. We have heard some members of Yakobo's family that you dealt with. We have heard from the bibanja holders, the OC police station at Kapeeka.

Others are Ssekalogo Godfrey who was arrested for apparently taking maize from your firm; Steven Mukumbya who says you committed an act of torture when you accused him of stealing. There are a lot of witnesses. Before I ask you, is there any matter that you want to say first in response to all these testimonies?

Yiga: I request this commission to be very impartial and handle this issue carefully.

Byenkya: Is there anything you want to say in particular to any witness testimonies?

b I have carefully listened to the surveyor's evidence touching the matter. But it's unfortunate that he [Barungi] has told so many lies to this commission.

Among them is denying that he has [ever] received money from me. Before we started the job in Balitira and Naluvule, we had an agreement. At Naluvule, we agreed with him that he will do the job at Shs 50 million. I first paid Shs 42 million. After carving off Naluvule land, he stopped working and demanded for his balance first. I used to pay Shs 20,000 for his accommodation and I have all the receipts to prove it.

Byenkya: So, you have all those receipts?

Yiga: I have not come with them today.

Byenkya: Make a note and provide those receipts. Regarding the money you said you paid him as professional fees, do you have any receipts for that?

Yiga: No, I don't. But I gave him that money in the presence of six witnesses including the LC-1 chairperson of Senda.

Byenkya: So, you don't have receipts?

Yiga: We didn't make one.

Byenkya: Is it true when Barungi describes you as a broker?

Yiga: It's true, my lord.

Byenkya: We have been listening to testimonies and it seems that you go around presenting yourself as a surveyor.

Yiga: I have never done that. In fact, that's why I brought [Barungi] because he knows everything. When I get a job, I bring in technical people.

Byenkya: Were you here when Simon Lwanga [heir to late Lukwago's estate] was testifying?

Yiga: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: We were told that you were introduced to them by Ssentongo in the capacity of a surveyor.

Yiga: Ssentongo found me in the company of surveyors, who were working on some land.

Byenkya: Let's go to a survey report by Survey Tech. According to the report Barungi presented, he said initially he had instructions to open up Block 292 and 273. Are you familiar with those two blocks?

Yiga: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: It transpired that his report was purely about Block 292. What happened to 273?

Yiga: That's another lie. Because he is the same person who opened the boundaries of Block 273.

Byenkya: It seems the Administrator General doesn't know about it. Since you know about it, what happened?

Yiga: We agreed that Block 292 is not inclusive. Block 273 is in Kapeeka sub-county. The land title was not available at the moment...

Byenkya: And in whose name was Block 273 on the blue page?

Yiga: [The late] Lukwago.

Byenkya: So, it belongs to the estate of Lukwago?

Yiga: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: What happened to that land?

Yiga: We were told that we should survey the land and make titles and transfer them from the blue page to the white page.

Byenkya: And who gave you those instructions?

Yiga: We agreed with the beneficiaries of Eriasaf Ssali.

Byenkya: How big is Block 273?

Yiga: I don't remember. But the titles were made.

Byenkya: In whose name is that title?

Yiga: In the names of the Administrator General. It was later transferred to the names of Simon Lwanga and Edith Ssali.

Byenkya: Do you own any part of Block 273?

Yiga: Not currently. But I had been promised part of that land, around 15 acres.

Byenkya: What were the particulars of the title that came out?

Yiga: On Block 273, there is Plot 12 and 29.

Byenkya: And you say you cannot remember the sizes of those two plots?

Yiga: I can't remember.

Byenkya: Since they are on the blue page, it was in the name of Yakobo. How did it end up with the children of Eriasaf Ssali?

Yiga: Those children, after surveying their land at Balatila, they were supposed to get 185 acres plus 44 acres. However, the land they got was measuring 135 acres. And they were supposed to get the other land in Kapeeka.

Byenkya: Are you saying it's in the Administrator General's name? Because our evidence indicates the land was not revealed to her.

Yiga: That title was transferred and it belongs to the children.

Byenkya: Was it through the Administrator General or did you do your own arrangements?

Yiga: The Administrator General.

Byenkya: You also heard us discuss Plot 188, the 400 acres. The surveyor testified that initially, the residue of land of Yakobo at Balatila was 1,418 acres.

Yiga: I don't remember the acres. On the 400 acres, I got the chance to see the file while at the DSSI. We found out that Wamala's signature had been forged and I photocopied that file.

Byenkya: That doesn't answer the question. The land on the blue page was still in the name of Yakobo. Whether they were forged documents, they were not affected.

Yiga: That's not the way it was.

Byenkya: But this is your surveyor, Mr Barungi. It's the report you gave to the Administrator General. So, had the 400 acres been transferred because they were still on the blue page, in the names of Yakobo?

Yiga: It was in the names of Robert Wamala and Joyce Namugambwa. And that file was to carve it off to the white page.

Byenkya: The 400 acres; is it the one you told the family you had recovered?

Yiga: That land had a lot of controversies involving one Badru, who claimed ownership. There were other buyers I heard about... After a long fight with them at Bukalasa land office, they accepted defeat and gave up on the land.

Byenkya: So, you then asked to be given extra payment for helping solve the dispute?

Yiga: I was given land and an agreement was made.

Byenkya: And how much did they agree to give you?

Yiga: According to the agreement, they gave me 75 acres. When we got to the Administrator General, they requested that I reduce the acreage by five acres, which I accepted much as the agreement states 75 acres.

Byenkya: So, this 400 acres was supposed to be paid after you recovered that land?

Yiga: They were satisfied with what I had done to get that land.

Byenkya: I am reading from the report: "That land became Plot 188." Isn't it?

Yiga: I don't remember, my lord.

Byenkya: I am telling you. This is a survey report you presented to the Administrator General. And it says Plot 187 was measuring 1,003 acres. And then Plot 188 acres measuring 415.43 acres. Is that true?

Yiga: Yes, my lord.

Byenkya: According to the report, 188 was sub-divided further as follows; Plot 203, Plot 204, Plot 205, and Plot 206. And a certificate of titles of 203 was issued on July 23, 2015 for 100 acres. And they say, 70 acres was given to Swaib Yiga and counsel Kawalya.

Yiga: That report was not true.

Byenkya: But this is the report that you presented with your partner to the Administrator General?

Yiga: That surveyor is technical [person]. I am not technical.

Byenkya: When you say, the report is not true. Why is that?

Yiga: Because there was a balance of 30 acres and I had taken 70 acres.

Byenkya: Yes, that is what I'm talking about, the 100 acres...

Yiga: The 30 acres were given to the children of the late Catherine Nagawa.

Byenkya: You have admitted to getting 70 acres, what was not true?

Yiga: Since the surveyor made that report, I have never seen that provision.

Byenkya: Anyway, I'm more interested in you and Plot 188. Who owns Plot 204?

Yiga: The family sold that Plot to Mr Daniel Kasoma.

Byenkya: I have a list here, and when you look at the inventory, it says, Plot 204 was sold to Swaib by Nampewo Jessica and Namugambwa. Are you sure you are not the owner of Plot 204?

Yiga: I am sorry. Kasoma bought 205.

Byenkya: Somehow 204, which had no title, ended up in your name?

Yiga: I only bought off 204 from the beneficiaries and I have the agreements.

Byenkya: When did you buy that?

Yiga: On January 16, 2017.

Byenkya: What I am wondering about is; this is your survey report. According to the surveyor, you are partners. On that day, when you were reporting to the Administrator General, you told her that only one title had come out. And these other plots you didn't mention them.

And then, immediately, the Administrator General transferred to you those titles even without the other titles being accounted for. What happened?

Yiga: It's true, I was given Plot 203 but the other two plots I have never been given.

Byenkya: Which other plots?

Yiga: Plot 204 and 206.

Byenkya: On my list, it says "taken by Swaib, Plot 206 measuring 102 and 744 acres" it seems you also ended up with that title. Are you sure, if we check, the title of Plot 206 is not in your name?

Yiga: Plot 206 is not in my names.

Byenkya: You know that it's very easy to trace these divisions and transfers in the land office. That's why I want you to stick to the truth.

Yiga: The titles I have from that Plot is 244 and 249.

Byenkya: Let me give you some other plots and see whether they are not in your name. How about Plot 237?

Yiga: That one is in my names.

Byenkya: Plot 204.

Yiga: I have not transferred it yet.

Byenkya: But you're in the possession of the title?

Yiga: The title is there.

Byenkya: Plot 205.

Yiga: That one too, but not yet transferred into my names.

Byenkya: Plot 236, with 17 acres.

Yiga: I bought it from Jessica Nampewo and Namugambwa.

Byenkya: Plot 245.

Yiga: It's in my names measuring 135 acres. I bought it from the beneficiaries of the late Eriasaf Ssali.

Byenkya: Plot 247.

Yiga: I bought it from Nampewo Jane, the eldest daughter of the family.

Byenkya: Plot 248.

Yiga: I don't remember that one.

Byenkya: Do you have part of Plot 200 bought from Ssali Wamala?

Yiga: Yes, but it hasn't been carved off. He still demands some money from me. I bought 29 acres.

Byenkya: Plot 242 of Lwanga.

Yiga: I bought it.

Byenkya: Plot 243, with 29 acres.

Yiga: I bought it.

Byenkya: Plot 244.

Yiga: It is mine.

Byenkya: It says here you received it as a surveyor.

Yiga: That was for the work of surveying the land.

Byenkya: But you're not a surveyor.

Yiga: But I facilitated that job. It was not an easy job.

Byenkya: I'm just concerned on what you and Barungi were contracted to do. This estate used to have 1,418 acres of land. Is that correct?

Yiga: I don't remember very well.

Byenkya: It's in your survey report. How many of those acres do you own?

Yiga: It is about 1,000 acres.

Byenkya: So, you're sitting on more than two thirds of the property and the beneficiaries are complaining. How is it possible that it's only you who buys their land?

Yiga: They tried to source for buyers but I'm the only one who had cash available.

Byenkya: Do you know a young man called Steven Mukumbya?

Yiga: Yes, I do.

Byenkya: How do you know him?

Yiga: On April 10, 2015, I was in Kampala. I was called by Kiggundu [my worker] and he told me there was trouble on the farm.

Some three days ago, I had deducted salaries from my employees for theft of my properties. I told them that I won't make losses yet I paid them to take care of the farm. The workers resolved that they will search for a thief. I don't know what happened after that. I think they locked him [Mukumbya] up in the house; all that I was being told, my lord.

Byenkya: Did you know him?

Yiga: Yes, Mukumbya never attended school.

Byenkya: Was he your employee?

Yiga: I used to see him on the farm.

Byenkya: So, it's possible he was your employee?

Yiga: He wasn't my employee. Even in my records, I don't know if he exists. I saw him when he was caught.

Byenkya: So, what happened to him when they brought him to you? Do you know how old he is?

Yiga: I don't know.

Byenkya: He is 15 years old now.

Yiga: I just heard that today.

Byenkya: When you saw him, how old did you think he was?

Yiga: He's not that old. I warned my workers not to beat that boy.

Bamugemereire: Why were you saying that? Were they beating him and you could hear it?

Yiga: No. I told them I'm driving back. I instructed Kiggundu to keep an eye on Mukumbya not to be hurt. When I arrived, I found him up a tree.

Byenkya: Who had told him to be on the tree?

Yiga: It was Kiggundu. Before he could climb down, I first asked him, if he had stolen. He replied to me that "Yes, I stole your things."

He said he had one phone at home. But the second one, he had sold it to his brother at Shs 10,000. I told him to climb down. His uncle and some villagers were around.

Byenkya: Was the name of his uncle Jackson Kinene?

Yiga: Yes, he also sold me four acres of land.

Byenkya: Did you put him in your car boot?

Yiga: I can't do that.

Byenkya: How did you take him?

Yiga: I told him, Kiggundu, and his uncle to get inside and we drove off up to the chairperson of Kabira because he is in charge of his area of residence... The chairman told me he was fed up of Mukumbya's behavior. He said that Mukumbya had just been accused of 'raping' a pig.

Bamugemereire: Is that why you also chose to touch his genitals?

Yiga: I didn't. I am a Hajji!

Bamugemereire: Then explain to us why the child is in that state?

Yiga: My lord, I am speaking the truth. I have children too. I can't get pliers and squeeze someone's genitals.

Byenkya: But you know that's what he has accused you of?

Yiga: I was told. I can't do something that terrible. I ask that the boy be taken to a good hospital and checked. If there is evidence that I tortured him, only then, will I be answerable.

Byenkya: Did you report the case?

Yiga: I always report things. If his mother was not sure that her son stole my things, she would not have agreed to pay me.

Byenkya: Do you know that she had to sell her cow for Shs 900,000 to pay you?

Yiga: I dint know about that. I only wanted my compensation for the loss.

Byenkya: Evidence before us shows you tortured this compensation from the boy and the mother.

Yiga: I have never done that.

Bamugemereire: Mr Swaib, this evening, you will go with my police and show us whether you made a statement at police. If the statement is there, they will let you go. If it's not there, they will take you to Wandegeya police and you make a statement. Thank you.