Southern Africa: Khama Bids SADC Farewell

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has bid farewell to fellow southern African leaders at the 37th SADC Ordinary Summit for Heads of State and Government Summit in Pretoria, South Africa.

President Khama who is serving his last term in office was attending the SADC Summit on August19-20 for the last time as sitting President.

President Khama has been instrumental in pushing the regional integration agenda and was a firm believer in the notion that SADC member states have a lot to gain from working together.

The summit was held under the theme: Partnering with the Private Sector in developing Industry and Regional Value-Chains.

The 37th SADC Summit amongst others, deliberated on the status of Implementation of the Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap; the socio-economic situation in the region; Continental integration issues; and the general political and security situation in the SADC region.

Among other activities, the summit witnessed the handover of the SADC chairmanship from Swaziland to South Africa.

President Khama was accompanied by Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Kenneth Matambo, Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Vincent Seretse, and senior government Officials. President Khama returned home on August 19.

Source : BOPA