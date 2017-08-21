Kenya: More Governors to Take Oath of Office This Week

Bomet Governor-elect Joyce Laboso and outgoing governor Isaac Ruto Sunday met for the first time after the General Election for the rehearsal of Dr Laboso's inauguration ceremony to take place on Tuesday.

Dr Laboso, Mr Ruto and the transition team met at the county government headquarters in Bomet town. Dr Laboso said the day belongs to the Bomet people.

HISTORIC

"It will be a historic day for all of us taking into account that I am among the first three Kenyan women to be elected governors in the country since the onset of devolution," she said.

Dr Laboso called on Bomet people to turn up in large numbers for the ceremony to welcome the dignitaries who will attend the occasion.

She said campaigns are over and called on her supporters and those of the outgoing governor to work as a team.

Dr Laboso said she will cooperate with the outgoing governor and the entire Bomet County leadership for the sake of faster development and unity of purpose in the region.

SURPRISE GUEST

On his side, Mr Ruto called on his supporters to work with his successor. "I am asking the new governor to pick up from where I left and do more for the Bomet people," he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy President William Ruto is expected to be a surprise guest during the inauguration of Kitui Governor-elect Charity Ngilu.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and outgoing Kitui Senator David Musila, who was Mrs Ngilu's main rival in the elections, are among other Ukambani elected leaders expected to grace the swearing in ceremony.

Government sources said that the Deputy President will make an impromptu appearance at Ms Ngilu's inauguration ceremony to be held at Muslim Secondary School in Kitui town on Tuesday.

SPECULATE

"Yes, the DP will be attending Mrs Ngilu's swearing-in ceremony in Kitui," said a source familiar with Mr Ruto's itinerary without giving further details.

However, Mrs Ngilu yesterday said she had not been notified of the DP visit but said she did not want to discuss or speculate on a matter that was being discussed outside official channels.

"Everybody is welcome but the chief guests will be the barefooted women and jobless youth who overwhelmingly voted for me," she said when asked whether she was aware of Mr Ruto's visit.

Mrs Ngilu was highly critical of President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto during her campaigns. The governor-elect was hounded out of Cabinet in 2015 alongside five other colleagues on corruption allegations.

CEREMONY

At the same time, Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Sonko will be sworn in Monday at Uhuru Park in a ceremony to be attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The chairman of the Assumption of Office committee, county secretary Robert Ayisi said the committee ensured that they used minimum expenses to organise the ceremony as Mr Sonko had rejected Sh25 million set aside for his inauguration.

"We spent very little but I am sure it will be a colourful event," said Dr Ayisi.