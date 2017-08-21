18 August 2017

Sudan: Eastern Sudan Road Washed Away, Nile Water Too High

Durdeib / Khartoum — Torrents in eastern Sudan washed away parts of the national road between Kassala and Atbara. The high water level and intense currents prevent tourist boat trips from entering the Nile.

A resident reported to Radio Dabanga from Durdeib, in Red Sea state, that parts of the national road at Gadmair area were washed away. The movement of buses stopped for more than three hours before construction workers made landings necessary for crossing.

"People are worried that the same will happen as with the torrents in Haya in 2015, which caused a large loss of properties. The increasing torrents in the region threaten the national road near Haya," the resident said.

The floods in 2015 wiped away more than 650 houses in Haya and drowned about 100 heads of cattle. Heavy flooding in parts of Kassala in mid and late July 2016 affected more than 20,000 people, as their houses were (partially) destroyed and other properties washed away. The road between Kassala and Red Sea state towns then also was damaged.

On Wednesday torrents also broke out in Khartoum state and damaged the El Tahaddi road in Wawussi, 15 km south of Jaili Refinery.

Dangerous Nile

Yesterday, the river navigation corporation called for a stop on all tourist trips on the Nile, except the fixed ones and large ships with two engines, but these have to avoid crossings under bridges or only after receiving permission from the corporation.

The call by the river corporation came in a warning announcement because of the large increase of the Nile's water level, the intensity of currents, and accompanying weather fluctuations.

The corporation called upon larger boat owners to reduce the load by half and ensure passengers are committed to wearing life jackets while on the water.

