Kenya: Misikhu Hold Champs Sinyolo in Hockey

Girls' hockey champions Sinyolo from Kenya started their title defence with a 0-0 draw against compatriots St Cecilia Misikhu on day two of Brookside East Africa Secondary School Games on Sunday.

The game witnessed few chances as Sinyolo, hunting for a fifth title, failed to find a breakthrough against a resolute Misikhu defence.

It was yet another draw for former winners Misikhu, who secured the same scoreline against Kenya's other team St Joseph's Kitale in their opening match on Saturday. With the discipline been played on a round robin format, the winless Kenyan teams face an uphill task in trying to retain the title.

Sinyolo face Uganda's St Mary's Namagunga in their second match on Monday and their coach Alloice Owino wants an improved performance.

"We did everything except score and that is unusual because we have good forwards. If we want to defend this title we need to start scoring goals," Owino said.

In other girls' matches, Bweranyange edged out Old Kampala 1-0 in a clash of Ugandan sides, while Namilyango and Kakungulu Memorial settled for a 2-2 stalemate in another home clash.

Following the results, Bweranyange are now on top of the standings with four points from two matches while Misikhu are second with two.

In the boys' affair, St Charles Lwanga Kasasa thrashed their Ugandan counterparts Ntare 3-1 to better their chances of lifting this year's crown.

KAKAMEGA OUTWIT UPPER HILL

In rugby 15s, champions Kakamega High School recorded their second win after edging out Upper Hill 14-8 at the Comboni Vocational Institute.

The six-time winners scored two converted tries through Valerian Tendwa and Derrick Ashihundu. Lock Bramwel Sifuna was successful in two conversions and despite Upper Hill threating to comeback after a penalty conversion from Brian Kimani and Abutwalib Wesonga's try, the Barbarians held on for the win.

Kakamega beat Mbarara 69-14 in their first match as Upper Hill lost 12-7 to Laiser Hill in their opener. In other matches, Uganda's Namilyango ran out 17-3 winners against Ntare as St Mary's Kisubi beat Mbarara High School in another clash between home sides.

Monday's Fixtures

Rugby Sevens

Menengai (KE) v Chavakali (KE), Muhuri Muchiri (KE) v E.T. Ste. Trinite, Jinja SS v Kololo SS, Dr Obote College v Lango College

Rugby 15s

St Mary's Kisubi v Namilyango, Kakamega (KE) v Ntare School, Laiser Hill v Mbarara

Boys' football

Jinja v Nakaseke International, Kakamega v Alliance Rock, St Mary's Kitende v Roi De Gitega, Benitu Boys v St Anthony's (KE), Alliance Boys v College Karambi, St Joseph's Layibi v Upper Hill (KE)

Girls' football

G.S, Kabusunzu v Gadaffi Academy, U.M. Rubaga v Wiyeta Girls (KE), Kapoeta Girls v Mukono Girls, E.S. Mutunda v Ibinzo Girls (KE), Alliance Girls v G.S Remera, L.T Saint Basile v Kawempe Muslim

Boys' Volleyball

Malakal v Buremba College, Cheptil (KE) v P.S. Karubanda, Wagwa High v Malava (KE), Roi de Gitega v B.S. Kimanya, St Joseph Kabyagi v Sengera (KE)