Kenya: AFC Leopards Cruise Into GOtv Shield Semis

AFC Leopards and Vihiga United on Sunday progressed to the semi-finals of the GOtv Shield after posting convincing wins over Wazito and Tusker respectively at Nyayo Stadium.

Burundian import Alexis Kitenge helped himself to a hat-trick, to aid Leopards spank Wazito 7-1 in the most exciting contest of the day.

Earlier on, Vihiga, pulled off the surprise result of this competition, defeating Tusker 2-0.

"Everything," Tusker coach George Nsimbe responded, when asked what might have gone wrong on the afternoon.

"Maybe my boys thought this will be an easy assignment and relaxed. This is embarrassing," the Ugandan coach added.

Leopards, now under the tutelage of veteran coach Robert Matano, were two goals up inside the first eight minutes of their contest against the second tier club.

Kitenge, who only joined Leopards a month ago, scored the two opening goals from the penalty spot after a stormy start.

The former Athletico Olympique of Burundi forward placed his initial spot-kick inside the far post to his left, just beyond the stretching palm of Wazito custodian Steven Njuge in the sixth minute for the opener.

That was moments after Njuge had stopped a goal-bound Harun Nyakha in the danger area.

Kitenge again easily beat Njuge with the second penalty two minutes later.

Marcellus Ingotsi scored the third with a brilliant header moments later, finishing off a free flowing move that had involved Nyakha and Robinson Kamura.

Micheal Kibwage, Ingotsi, Samuel Ndung'u and Kitenge added the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh goals in that order, in a lop-sided second half.

Earlier, an out of sorts Tusker were downed by a Charles Okwemba penalty in the opening half, plus a Dennis Lugallia header goal in the 88th minute.

Vihiga coach Edward Manoah was sent off midway through the second half for continuously questioning the referee's decisions but in the end, it didn't matter.

Consequently, Vihiga will paly Leopards while Kariobangi Sharks take on Sony Sugar in the semi-finals of this competition whose winner will pocket Sh2 million and also earn the right to represent Kenya in the Caf Confederation Cup next year.