21 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Another Ortom's Senior Aide

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Wantu

Makurdi — A principal Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Knowledge Economy and Investments, Dr. Tavershima Adyorough, has been murdered.

The Guardian gathered that Adyorough was killed by suspected gunmen at about 12.30 a.m. yesterday in his house at BIPC Quarters, Nyiman in Makurdi, the state capital. They also shot his wife, who is now on admission in an undisclosed hospital.

In May 2016, Ortom's Senior Special Assistant on Security, Mr. Denen Igbana, was also murdered by gunmen.

Ortom, who expressed disgust over the death of Adyorough, described the killing as unacceptable and condemnable.

The governor urged the security agencies to effect immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous act, describing his late aide as a competent and dependable person who delivered on assignments with dedication and honesty.

Ortom further sympathised with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of the state on the loss and pledged that he would support security agencies in apprehending the culprits.

He implored those with useful information that could lead to the arrest to make same available to security agencies.

Nigeria

'Nigeria's Unity Is Settled and Not Negotiable' - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the federal government would not tolerate separatist movements and inflammatory… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.