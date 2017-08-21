Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Another Ortom's Senior Aide

Makurdi — A principal Senior Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State on Knowledge Economy and Investments, Dr. Tavershima Adyorough, has been murdered.

The Guardian gathered that Adyorough was killed by suspected gunmen at about 12.30 a.m. yesterday in his house at BIPC Quarters, Nyiman in Makurdi, the state capital. They also shot his wife, who is now on admission in an undisclosed hospital.

In May 2016, Ortom's Senior Special Assistant on Security, Mr. Denen Igbana, was also murdered by gunmen.

Ortom, who expressed disgust over the death of Adyorough, described the killing as unacceptable and condemnable.

The governor urged the security agencies to effect immediate arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous act, describing his late aide as a competent and dependable person who delivered on assignments with dedication and honesty.

Ortom further sympathised with the immediate family of the deceased, the government and people of the state on the loss and pledged that he would support security agencies in apprehending the culprits.

He implored those with useful information that could lead to the arrest to make same available to security agencies.