21 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mike Sonko Takes Over at City Hall as Kidero Concedes Defeat

By Lillian Mutavi and Evelyne Musambi

Nairobi's newly elected Governor Mike Sonko was sworn in on Monday to become the city's second city county boss.

The elaborate event at Uhuru Park was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto.

WORK

Also in attendance were former Governor Evans Kidero, his deputy Jonathan Mueke and newly elected Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

" I have never made a promise that I never kept and this day I want to give you an assurance that Nairobi will never be the same again, I shall work round the clock to deliver," Governor Sonko said in his speech.

"This auspicious event marks the end of the cartel that has held the people of Nairobi hostage for long... there shall be enough water in the city, no garbage as we have already demonstrated in the ongoing 'Operation Ng'arisha Jiji."

Mr Sonko's deputy governor Polycarp Igathe, in his speech, promised to make Nairobi the best city.

KIDERO

Former Governor Kidero thanked the people of Nairobi while wishing Governor Sonko the best as he starts his term.

"I promised a smooth transition and I have no problem referring to Mike Sonko as my governor ... Me and you pushed and tried to prove our worth to the people of Nairobi... I urge you to continue with the projects we started," Dr Kidero said.

Mr Sonko started his stint at the helm of City Hall with controversy and flamboyance, opting to fund musicians attending his swearing-in ceremony.

SHOWBIZ

Ever a flamboyant politician and a lover of showbiz, a trait he has used to elevate himself to the highest office in the county, Mr Sonko lined up nine artistes to perform at the Uhuru Park event.

"This event is not sponsored by the Nairobi City county government, or the Ministry of Devolution. This is a personal initiative of His Excellency Mike Sonko, just like the ongoing clean-up programme by Sonko Rescue Team," said Mr Sonko in an advert.

Those who were expected to perform are gospel artistes Bahati, Ben Githae, Loise Kim, Jemimah Thiong'o, Esther Wahome, Rufftone and Tanzanian superstar Rose Muhando.

They would be joined by celebrated boy band Sautisol and Tanzanian musician Mr Nice.

EXPENSES

The chairman of the Assumption of Office committee and also the County Secretary Dr Robert Ayisi said that the team had spent only a bit of the Sh25 million for the ceremony.

"We have hardly used much money on this. We spent very little but we can't say how much. In fact, it is what we call miscellaneous expenses," said Dr Ayisi.

He said that they cancelled a planned luncheon since it would have taken a huge chunk of the budget, but added that there would be refreshments for those who attended.

Dr Ayisi added that the expenses they incurred were those of painting the dais, fuelling vehicles, hiring seats, the music system, as well as security arrangements.

PARKING

Mr Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe were sworn in by Justice David Majanja.

Dr Ayisi said after the event is over, former Governor Dr Evans Kidero and his deputy Jonathan Mueke would then head to City Hall to hand over to the new team.

Mr Sonko has promised, among other things, to lower taxes, slash parking the Sh300 daily fees by half, as well as a proper garbage collection programme.

