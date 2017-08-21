Mozambique: Nyusi Invites Mozambicans for a Collective Reflection

Maputo — Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi, on Saturday wrapped up his three-day working visit to the central province of Sofala, with a call for a collective reflection on the impact and effects of the recent conflict staged by Renamo, the main opposition party in the country.

He also left a message of comfort to all those who lost family members or property during the clashes between the Security and Defence Forces and the armed men of Renamo.

In 2016, Sofala was during the low level insurgency the stage of military incursions perpetrated by the armed men of Renamo. It also hosts the main Renamo military base, in the Gorongosa mountain range, where its leader Afonso Dhlakama is currently living.

Therefore, Sofala suffered the direct impact of the instability which caused death, displacement of thousands of people and huge loss of property.

"We have to make a collective reflection on the effects of this conflict which, in my opinion, had no reason to happen. But it happened and ended up killing, hurting and creating great instability in the country, "lamented Filipe Nyusi, cited in today's issue of the independent daily "O Pais".

In the rallies he addressed in the administrative posts of Satungira, Galinha and Muxungue during his visit the President stressed the need for a collective reflection as a means to ensure an effective and lasting peace in Mozambique.

"We were enemies of ourselves. That does not make sense, "said the President, to receive a big round of applause from the people in attendance, who also praised him for meeting Dhlakama recently in Gorongosa mountain range.

Nyusi explained that the meeting was only possible because it was based on mutual trust, but should never be seen as if both shared the same thoughts.

"It is not possible," he said, stating that Mozambique needs different and constructive thoughts for the sake of its development.

"If my ideas were valid about 10 years ago, in certain forums, today they may be completely inadequate and, the valid ones might be my neighbour's. Each moment is a (different) reality and we have to admit it to avoid taking up arms to kill the minds of those who think different from us", said the President.

He urged people not to be afraid "to think differently and must believe that it is possible to live in peace. I do believe and you must believe too. The most important thing is to create a base for this to happen".