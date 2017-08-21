Kenya: Police - Murdered Couple From Switzerland

Police have identified a Caucasian couple who were found murdered in Kiembeni, Mombasa, to be from Switzerland.

This comes even as the detectives arrested the main suspect linked with the murder of the elderly couple.

PROBE

The suspect was arrested at the foreigners' house in Links Road in Nyali suburb of Mombasa.

The suspect, a gardener, is being interrogated by police at the Kisauni Dog Section.

Area police chief Christopher Rotich said three other suspects, including a caretaker, a watchman and a neighbour, were being pursued.

"We have tracked the phone of the caretaker and we have seen he is in Nairobi. We are also following the two others," said Mr Rotich.

He said the two foreigners were killed on their arrival in Mombasa from Switzerland.

ARRIVAL

"They arrived at Moi International Airport past midnight laden with luggage, which we were taken by the killers," he said.

"We suspect that their car, which was parked at the house, was used to transport the bodies and dump them where we found them,"

The vehicle, he said, was at the house compound and had blood spots.

Speaking to the Nation on phone, Mr Rotich said the foreigners were retirees who had been in the country for about 10 years.

He added that they have contacted the embassy to find the deceased family.

ITALIAN

The bodies of the couple were seen by boda boda riders at Nguu Tatu in Kisauni Sunday morning and found with deep cuts on their necks and backs.

A resident, Mr Isaac Mwakazi said: "We alerted the police after seeing the bodies. We looked at them and realised that they are not from within."

The incident came two days after an Italian committed suicide by locking himself in a car and setting it a blaze at a beach in Malindi, Kilifi County.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, the Italian identified as Edmond Buffa, 71, had been residing in Malindi for 20 years and was operating Tusker Safari, a tourists' advisory company.