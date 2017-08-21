19 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Chadian Prime Minister to Visit Sudan On Monday

Khartoum — Chadian Prime Minister,Albert Pahimi Padacké will visit Sudan next Monday, leading a high level delegation in response to an invitation extended by the Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman.

The Foreign Ministry Official Spokesman, Ambassador Gariballa Khider told SUNA that the three day-visit comes in response to the VP visit to Chad last May.

He said the Chadian official, during the visit will meet the President of the Republic, the first Vice-President, the vice- President, and the Sudanese businessmen.

