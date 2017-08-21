Mozambique: Commonwealth Welcomes Mozambique's Peace Initiatives

Maputo — The Commonwealth welcomes the efforts being made by the government for the restoration of an effective and lasting peace in Mozambique.

The message was expressed this Monday by the Commonwealth Secretary General, Patricia Scotland, at the end of an audience granted by the Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi.

Scotland is on a working visit to Mozambique, to strengthen relations between Mozambique and the Commonwealth.

Speaking shortly after the audience, Scotland declared "I was able to congratulate the President for the moves he made in relation to peace with the leader of the opposition and it has been something that the international community has very much welcomed".

Indeed, said Scotland, the fact Nyusi has been able to speak to Afonso Dhlakama, the leader of Renamo, the main opposition in Mozambique, to bring peace and tranquility in the country "is very much in accord with the Commonwealth best practices in terms of peace and good governance".

During the meeting, Scotland says that she also made clear to the President that "we in the Commonwealth are ready to help in anyway we reasonable could and indeed if we could participate and support the peace process that he has bravely embarked on with the leader of the opposition".

She also pointed out the importance of good governance and the rule of law. That is the reason Scotland says that both spoke also about the Office of Criminal and Justice Reforms which she have just created in order to help countries to strengthen the legal structures and help to maintain the separation of powers.

The meeting also served to discuss climate change. Both leaders spoke a lot about climate chance and the impact it has on the environment in Mozambique and the commitment the government for reversing the damage that has been caused globally.

Still on climate change she was also able to discuss with the president the work the organization has been doing in the secretariat on the new approach to develop humanity in terms of regenerative development.

Mozambique is a full member of the Commonwealth since 1995.