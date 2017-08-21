Zimbabwe: Taxi Driver Diverts Car, Rapes Grade 7 Girl

Hwange — A cab driver has appeared in court after he allegedly diverted a route to a nearby dumpsite and raped a teenage passenger in the car.

The victim on Thursday told a court that her statement had been altered as the contents were now different from what she told the police.

The alleged rape took place a few days before schools opened in May this year when Tambudzai Ndlovu, who doubles as a guide for a tour operating company in Victoria Falls, dropped other passengers at various destinations before driving from Mkhosana to a dumpsite near Masue River where he allegedly forced himself on the girl in his car.

Ndlovu, through his lawyer Givemore Muvhiringi, pleaded not guilty when trial opened at the Hwange regional court on Thursday. He denied ever raping the girl saying his friend could testify to that.

However, the girl, while giving her testimony, said a drunken Ndlovu drove to the bush after dropping the said friend at a shopping centre.

"He dropped his friend at Shopping Centre and I was still in the car. He locked the doors and drove off. I thought he was proceeding with the journey to drop me at my bus stop but he drove in a different direction and went to the dump site," said the girl.

She claimed that her warned and cautioned statement had been changed.

"He is lying that his friend locked the doors. The friend drove the car until shopping centre while he sat on the front seat drinking beer. He took over and that's when he locked the doors and the friend remained at the Shopping Centre. And what is written on the statement is not what I told the police."

Ndlovu will know his fate on Monday when magistrate Collette Ncube delivers judgment.

The girl, who is doing Grade Seven at a boarding school, had boarded the taxi in Chinotimba on her way home in Mkhosana when Ndlovu, 38, allegedly diverted the route and drove to a dump site a few kilometres from Chinotimba suburb where he allegedly raped her once in the car.

The court heard that Ndlovu was arrested by game rangers who were on anti-poaching patrol and went to the rape scene after hearing the girl screaming.

"The accused tried to speed off but was intercepted by the patrol team. The victim reported to them that she had been raped."