19 August 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Boy Nicks Tablet, Gullible Mum Jailed for Usage

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Matebeleland North Correspondent

Victoria Falls — A 12-year-old boy will live to rue the day he decided to steal a tablet from his school after he got his mother jailed for it.

The mother, Tariro Kudumba, 32, of Chinotimba suburb inserted her sim card on the tablet and used it for more than two months until her arrest in May.

He son who is doing Grade Seven at Baobab Primary and cannot be named, stole a ZTE tablet in March and lied to his mother that school authorities gave him the handset to use under the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme.

He faces theft charges although he is yet to appear in court.

The mother appeared magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje to answer to possession of stolen property charges.

She pleaded not guilty arguing that she was not aware that her son had stolen the tablet valued at $120.

However the magistrate slapped her with four months in jail which were wholly suspended on condition that she completes 140 hours of community service at the Victoria Falls magistrates' courts.

"I don't admit to the charge. All I can say is that my son gave me the tablet and I didn't know that he stole it," said the mother.

The court heard that the juvenile boy stole the tablet from the school's computer laboratory and went unnoticed.

When he got home he gave the stolen gadget to his mother who started using it. The school authorities reported a case of theft and engaged Telecel to trace the phone using its serial number.

The investigations led to the recovery of the phone from Kudumba in May resulting in her arrest.

Zimbabwe

Will Grace Mugabe Ever Return to South Africa?

The scene has been set for a protracted legal battle between the South African Government and Gabriella Engels, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.