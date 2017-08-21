Zimbabwe: Boy Nicks Tablet, Gullible Mum Jailed for Usage

Victoria Falls — A 12-year-old boy will live to rue the day he decided to steal a tablet from his school after he got his mother jailed for it.

The mother, Tariro Kudumba, 32, of Chinotimba suburb inserted her sim card on the tablet and used it for more than two months until her arrest in May.

He son who is doing Grade Seven at Baobab Primary and cannot be named, stole a ZTE tablet in March and lied to his mother that school authorities gave him the handset to use under the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programme.

He faces theft charges although he is yet to appear in court.

The mother appeared magistrate Rangarirai Gakanje to answer to possession of stolen property charges.

She pleaded not guilty arguing that she was not aware that her son had stolen the tablet valued at $120.

However the magistrate slapped her with four months in jail which were wholly suspended on condition that she completes 140 hours of community service at the Victoria Falls magistrates' courts.

"I don't admit to the charge. All I can say is that my son gave me the tablet and I didn't know that he stole it," said the mother.

The court heard that the juvenile boy stole the tablet from the school's computer laboratory and went unnoticed.

When he got home he gave the stolen gadget to his mother who started using it. The school authorities reported a case of theft and engaged Telecel to trace the phone using its serial number.

The investigations led to the recovery of the phone from Kudumba in May resulting in her arrest.