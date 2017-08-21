Kenya: World Travel Awards - Full List of Kenya Nominees 2017

Rwanda will welcome World Travel Awards for the first time, with the Africa Gala Ceremony 2017 set to take place in the country's thriving capital, Kigali, on October 10, 2017.

World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony 2017 will take place at the five star Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre - which features the first convention centre in Rwanda and is one of the most recognized modern structures in Africa with room for up to 5,000 delegates - with hundreds of hospitality leaders from across the region expected to be in attendance.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

Voting for the World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony concludes on the 21st August 2017, with more information here: www.worldtravelawards.com/vote

A full list of nominees can be seen here: www.worldtravelawards.com/nominees/2017/africa

The Kenya nominees of the 24th World Travel Awards are:

Kenya's Leading Car Rental Company 2017

Avenue Car Hire

Avis

Central Rent A Car

Europcar

Glory Car Hire

Sixt

Kenya's Leading Beach Resort 2017

Alfajiri Villas

Diamonds Dream of Africa

Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa

Hemingways Watamu Resort

Kinondo Kwetu

Leopard Beach Resort & Spa

Msambweni Beach House & Private Villas

Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa

Severin Sea Lodge

Swahili Beach

The Majlis

The Red Pepper House

Kenya's Leading Business Hotel 2017

Crowne Plaza Nairobi

Fairmont The Norfolk Hotel

InterContinental Nairobi

Radisson Blu Hotel, Upperhill, Nairobi

Sarova Panafric

Sarova Stanley

Tribe Hotel

Kenya's Leading Hotel 2017

Fairmont The Norfolk Hotel

InterContinental Nairobi

Radisson Blu Hotel, Upperhill, Nairobi

Safari Park Hotel & Casino

Sankara Nairobi

Sarova Stanley

Tribe Hotel

Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi

Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club

Kenya's Leading Hotel Residences 2017

Eden Beach Resort & Spa

Palacina The Residence & The Suites

Safari Park Hotel & Casino

Woburn Residence Club

Kenya's Leading Hotel Suite 2017

Presidential Suite @ Tribe Hotel

Presidential Suite @ Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi

The Lamu Suite @ Sarova Stanley

Kenya's Leading Resort 2017

Alfajiri Villas

Diamonds Dream of Africa

Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club

Hemingways Watamu Resort

Kinondo Kwetu

Leopard Beach Resort & Spa

Kenya's Leading Safari Camp Brand 2017

Gamewatchers Safaris & Porini Camps, Kenya

Governors' Camp Collection

Heritage Hotels

Kenya's Leading Domestic Safari Carrier 2017

AirKenya

Fly540

Mombasa Air Safari

Safarilink Aviation

Tropic Air

Kenya's Leading Safari Lodge 2017

&Beyond Kichwa Tembo Masai Mara Tented Camp

Amboseli Serena Safari Lodge

Elsa's Kopje

Governors Camp

Keekorok Lodge, Masai Mara

ol Donyo Lodge

Ol Tukai Lodge

Sanctuary Olonana

Sarova Lion Hill Game Lodge

Sarova Shaba Game Lodge

Saruni Samburu

Serena Mountain Lodge

Kenya's Leading Tented Safari Camp 2017

&Beyond Kichwa Tembo Masai Mara Tented Camp

Angama Mara

Ashnil Mara Camp

Cottar's 1920s Safari Camp

Elephant Pepper Camp

Encounter Mara

Fairmont Mara Safari Club

Finch Hattons

Karen Blixen Camp

Kicheche Bush Camp

Little Governors' Camp

Mahali Mzuri

Mara Plains Camp

Naibor Camp

Sarova Mara Game Camp

Severin Safari Camp

Kenya's Leading Inbound Tour Operator 2017

Gamewatchers Safaris

Hemingways Expeditions

Pollman's Tours & Safaris

Private Safaris

Somak Holidays

Twiga Tours

Kenya's Leading Travel Agency 2017

Bonfire Adventures

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Express Travel Group

Muthaiga Travel

Pollman's Tours & Safaris

Satguru Travel

UNIGLOBE Travel Sub Saharan Africa

Kenya's Leading Travel Management Company 2017

Abercrombie & Kent

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

FCM Travel Solutions

HRG Kenya - Elite Travel Services