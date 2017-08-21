Kenya: World Travel Awards - Full List of Kenya Nominees 2017

Rwanda will welcome World Travel Awards for the first time, with the Africa Gala Ceremony 2017 set to take place in the country's thriving capital, Kigali, on October 10, 2017.
World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony 2017 will take place at the five star Radisson Blu Hotel & Convention Centre - which features the first convention centre in Rwanda and is one of the most recognized modern structures in Africa with room for up to 5,000 delegates - with hundreds of hospitality leaders from across the region expected to be in attendance.
World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognise and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.
Voting for the World Travel Awards Africa Gala Ceremony concludes on the 21st August 2017, with more information here: www.worldtravelawards.com/vote
A full list of nominees can be seen here: www.worldtravelawards.com/nominees/2017/africa
The Kenya nominees of the 24th World Travel Awards are:
Kenya's Leading Car Rental Company 2017
Avenue Car Hire
Avis
Central Rent A Car
Europcar
Glory Car Hire
Sixt
Kenya's Leading Beach Resort 2017
Alfajiri Villas
Diamonds Dream of Africa
Diani Reef Beach Resort & Spa
Hemingways Watamu Resort
Kinondo Kwetu
Leopard Beach Resort & Spa
Msambweni Beach House & Private Villas
Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa
Severin Sea Lodge
Swahili Beach
The Majlis
The Red Pepper House
Kenya's Leading Business Hotel 2017
Crowne Plaza Nairobi
Fairmont The Norfolk Hotel
InterContinental Nairobi
Radisson Blu Hotel, Upperhill, Nairobi
Sarova Panafric
Sarova Stanley
Tribe Hotel
Kenya's Leading Hotel 2017
Fairmont The Norfolk Hotel
InterContinental Nairobi
Radisson Blu Hotel, Upperhill, Nairobi
Safari Park Hotel & Casino
Sankara Nairobi
Sarova Stanley
Tribe Hotel
Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi
Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club
Kenya's Leading Hotel Residences 2017
Eden Beach Resort & Spa
Palacina The Residence & The Suites
Safari Park Hotel & Casino
Woburn Residence Club
Kenya's Leading Hotel Suite 2017
Presidential Suite @ Tribe Hotel
Presidential Suite @ Villa Rosa Kempinski Nairobi
The Lamu Suite @ Sarova Stanley
Kenya's Leading Resort 2017
Alfajiri Villas
Diamonds Dream of Africa
Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club
Hemingways Watamu Resort
Kinondo Kwetu
Leopard Beach Resort & Spa
Kenya's Leading Safari Camp Brand 2017
Gamewatchers Safaris & Porini Camps, Kenya
Governors' Camp Collection
Heritage Hotels
Kenya's Leading Domestic Safari Carrier 2017
AirKenya
Fly540
Mombasa Air Safari
Safarilink Aviation
Tropic Air
Kenya's Leading Safari Lodge 2017
&Beyond Kichwa Tembo Masai Mara Tented Camp
Amboseli Serena Safari Lodge
Elsa's Kopje
Governors Camp
Keekorok Lodge, Masai Mara
ol Donyo Lodge
Ol Tukai Lodge
Sanctuary Olonana
Sarova Lion Hill Game Lodge
Sarova Shaba Game Lodge
Saruni Samburu
Serena Mountain Lodge
Kenya's Leading Tented Safari Camp 2017
&Beyond Kichwa Tembo Masai Mara Tented Camp
Angama Mara
Ashnil Mara Camp
Cottar's 1920s Safari Camp
Elephant Pepper Camp
Encounter Mara
Fairmont Mara Safari Club
Finch Hattons
Karen Blixen Camp
Kicheche Bush Camp
Little Governors' Camp
Mahali Mzuri
Mara Plains Camp
Naibor Camp
Sarova Mara Game Camp
Severin Safari Camp
Kenya's Leading Inbound Tour Operator 2017
Gamewatchers Safaris
Hemingways Expeditions
Pollman's Tours & Safaris
Private Safaris
Somak Holidays
Twiga Tours
Kenya's Leading Travel Agency 2017
Bonfire Adventures
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
Express Travel Group
Muthaiga Travel
Pollman's Tours & Safaris
Satguru Travel
UNIGLOBE Travel Sub Saharan Africa
Kenya's Leading Travel Management Company 2017
Abercrombie & Kent
Carlson Wagonlit Travel
FCM Travel Solutions
HRG Kenya - Elite Travel Services