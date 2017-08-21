21 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Sonko, Igathe Take Oath With Pledge to Transform Nairobi

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Mike Sonko has formally taken over as Nairobi Governor after taking his oath of office at an event attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and several Cabinet Secretaries.

Sonko was sworn in alongside his Deputy Polycarp Igathe, effectively taking over from Evans Kidero and Jonathan Mueke who were also in attendance.

Sonko and Igathe have pledged to transform the Kenyan capital.

Other governors taking the oath of office Monday are Anyang' Nyong'o of Kisumu, Francis Kimemia of Nyahururu among others.

