CHICKEN INN captain Moses Jackson grabbed the all-important second half goal that sent the former champions to the top of the log standings and inflicted a fifth consecutive defeat on the faltering army side Black Rhinos in an a entertaining league encounter at Rufaro yesterday.

The GameCocks, who have made clear their intention to win the league this season made another huge statement to title rivals, collecting a full set of points on the road.

In contrast, it no longer feels like 1984 for Black Rhinos who look nothing like the team that had a blistering first half of the season, which saw them reach the halfway mark perching on the summit of the local league.

At one point they were tipped to emulate the Rhinos Class of 1984 that won the league in their first season, and then the losing started.

As much as they try, they just can't seem to find a solution to their downward spiral.

"I am so worried because this is our fifth defeat in a row. We are not under pressure because in the first half of the season we wanted to collect as many points as possible and we did that but we haven't reached the mark that will ensure we survive relegation. We are targeting 43 points and we are going to work hard that we surpass that mark so that we can be guaranteed of top flight football next season," Black Rhinos coach Stix Mutizwa said.

Chicken Inn were the first to settle, dominating the early exchanges with a fluid passing game but missed a glut of chances in the first half.

Chief among the culprits being the in-form attacking midfielder Innocent Mucheneka who twice missed the target early on while the evergreen Clemence Matawu fluffed another gilt-edged chance as the two teams went to the break deadlocked.

Mucheneka was at it again soon after the resumption but he shot straight at the goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro.

The hosts enjoyed a good moment, with Jameson Mukombwe coming close with a header 10 minutes into the half while the visitors' Ben Nyahunzwi was on high alert to clear a Wilson Chakanyuka goal-bound shot on the line in the first 15 minutes.

Jackson gave Chicken Inn the lead in the 63rd minute after he headed home from a rebound following a brilliant save by Steven Chimusoro to keep out substitute Obadiah Tarumbwa's headed effort.

Mucheneka's unlucky afternoon continued as he failed to find the target with a clear header a few minutes before full-time.

"We have got our own target we have set and we are within our targets. It was more of a balanced game and we got a chance that we took and that was the only difference. Like I said, we are going for the championship and if we can get a result against a strong side like Black Rhinos, it shows where we are going," Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo said after the match.

Teams:

Black Rhinos: S ChimusoroJ Mukombwe, W Chakanyuka, B Homora, B Chandisaita, T Chigudu, D Mudadi, M Chigora (V Mhandu 73'), M Mine( C Chatsamba 59'), B Marere ( L Saramaya 77'), L Chiwunga

Chicken Inn: E Chipezeze, P Bernard, D Lunga, M Jackson, B Nyahunzvi, C Matawu, C Dhuwa (O Tarumbwa 56'), C Samakweri (K Gurure 56'), D Nyandoro (B Juru 74'), I Mucheneka, T Goredema

Black Rhinos... .. (0) 0

Chicken Inn... ... ... (0) 1