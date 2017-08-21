Photo: usgs.com

Dots show seismic activity along the Mid-Atlantic ridge (thin red line), including today's two instances (orange dots).

... Tsunami Fear Grips Liberians

Days following the mudslide in neighboring Sierra Leone that led to the death of hundreds of Sierra Leoneans, earthquake is said to strike Liberia.

In a shocking statement released last Friday, the Government of Liberia through Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nabge confirmed that earthquake reportedly occurred on the coast of Liberia.

Minister Nagbe said the earthquake, which measured 6.8 on the Richter scale, occurred approximately 880 kilometers off the coast of Liberia Friday morning.

The Minister said although the incident poses no immediate threat of a tsunami occurring, however, citizens should remain alert.

He said the United States Geological Service, which is monitoring the situation, has provided useful technical information to government of Liberia.

"Relevant agencies of government including the national security apparatus are continuing to monitor the situation and will readily inform the public as new and additional information becomes available," Minister Nagbe said in the statement.

The government urged all citizens to remain calm but alert in the wake of the incident.

This is the first time for Liberia to experience earthquake, which many believe could lead to tsunami. Liberians are said to be worried over the possibility that tsunami could strike the country.