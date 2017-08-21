19 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Book On National Sport Released

Luanda — The book of the writer Helvarina Pereira entitled "Desporto Factor de Desenvolvimento e Unidade Nacional" was released last Friday, in Luanda, on a promotion of Acácia publishing house.boo

The ceremony took place in Interclube Club's headquarters at Rocha Pinto ward, witnessed by officials and athletes of this association linked to the Ministry of the Interior, and in which the writer gave an historical account of the sports in Angola, especially focussing on the gains achieved.

The scientific work has 83 pages, divided into three chapters, namely "Theoretical and conceptual framework", "The role of the Angolan State in sports policy" and "Sport in the development and national unity of Angola".

The 33-year-old writer, who was born on January 30, 1984, in Sumbe city, central Cuanza Sul Province, told journalists about her lecture series on her first book, and said alsothat the objective is to present the Book in all sports associations of the country, as an important tool for sportive activities.

