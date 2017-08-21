19 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Defeat Cameroon in Debut Match

Luanda — The national senior women's basketball team have kicked off the fight for the lost continental title in 2015, by defeating last Friday in Bamako, Mali, the Cameroonian team by 78-56, in the first match of African Cup of Nations (Afrobasket2017), which is happening at Sports Palace arena.

By the end of the first half of the match, Angola were winning by 36-30.

The 28 points scored by the point guard Italee Lucas contributed significantly to the triumph of Angola.

On the Cameroon side the 10 points of the player Weledji were not enough to avoid the defeat.

Partial results:

(24-15, 36-30, 50-41 and 78-56)

In the second round, Saturday, Angola will play Mali.

Other first round results:

Senegal - Guinea 105-39

DR Congo - Egypt 72-99

Cote d'Ivoire - RCA 104 -57

Angola lost the title in Afrobasket2015, in Yaoundé, to Senegal and had conquered the title in Bamako2011 (Mali) and Maputo2013 (Mozambique).

