19 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Coach Bianchi Highlights Players' Disposition

Luanda — The Angolan National Football Team's coach Beto Bianchi highlighted his players' willingness to win Saturday's match against Madagascar, an encounter set for 11 de Novembro Stadium in Luanda, relating to the second leg of the last round for qualification to the Final phase of the CHAN Cup, continental football championship for home-based players, to happen in 2018, in Kenya.

Speaking to journalists at the end of his last preparation game in 22 de Junho Stadium, in Luanda, he said that the players had a good performance during the preparation programme.

The game of the first leg played last Sunday in Antananarivo, between the two national teams, finished with a nil-nil draw.

The CHAN Cup is an African competition of national teams made up of home-based players.

