Luanda — The ruling MPLA president, José Eduardo dos Santos, on Saturday in Luanda guaranteed his support for the party's candidate for President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

"Dear friends, comrades, I come here just to reiterate my personal support for our candidate. I have no doubt that the MPLA will win the general elections and our candidate will be elected the next President of the Republic of Angola", said José Eduardo dos Santos.

José Eduardo dos Santos was speaking at the mass rally for the closing of the MPLA's electoral campaign, which began on July 23, and appealed for a big turnout on August 23 (election day).

The ruling party's president also called on the party supporters not to forget the voter card when going to the polling station and vote for the MPLA.

"Our motto is With the people, Let us move towards victory. We will build this victory together on August 23 "said the MPLA leader.

José Eduardo dos Santos, who voluntarily decided not to stand for re-election as President of the Republic, took over the leadership of the MPLA in 1979, following the death of the first president of Angola, António Agostinho Neto.

From his recent political career as MPLA leader and President of Angola, two remarkable dates in the country's history stand out.

The first was the signing in Lisbon, on 31 May 1991, of the Bicesse Agreement, which called for an end to hostilities between the Government of Angola and UNITA military forces.

The second important moment in recent years was the signing, in Luanda, on April 4, 2002, of the General Peace Agreement between the Angolan Government and UNITA.

In March 2016, Mr Dos Santos announced that he will quit the active political life in the year 2018.

José Eduardo dos Santos was born in Luanda on August 28, 1942.