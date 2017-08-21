Angola: Minister Launches New Fisheries Transformation Plants

Tômbwa — Two new plants operating on the production of fisheries in cans, cold-storage and conservation were inaugurated last Friday in the south-western Namibe Province by the minister of Fisheries, Vitória de Barros Neto.

The said fisheries transformation plants are owned by the firms Pes-Sul and Nova Vida.

Pes-Sul, mainly focussing on producing canned fish, has the capacity to produce 125,000 cans of fish per day, while the Nova Vida firm has the capacity to produce 250 tons per day and conserve 300 tons of fisheries.

In the launching ceremony of the mentioned undertakings the Fisheries minister, Vitória de Barros Neto, said that the development and growth of the fisheries industry in Tômbwa Municipality is a visible reality, confirmed by the appearance of new infrastructures in this sector, thus contributing to the creation of employment.

She reminded that Angola has always been a producer of canned fish, before and after the independence of the country, with factories in the coastal provinces of Namibe and Benguela.

ANGOP has learnt that in the year 2016 Angola imported more than 3,883 tons of various types of canned products, mainly from Morocco, Indonesia, Thailand and Portugal.