19 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Launches New Fisheries Transformation Plants

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tômbwa — Two new plants operating on the production of fisheries in cans, cold-storage and conservation were inaugurated last Friday in the south-western Namibe Province by the minister of Fisheries, Vitória de Barros Neto.

The said fisheries transformation plants are owned by the firms Pes-Sul and Nova Vida.

Pes-Sul, mainly focussing on producing canned fish, has the capacity to produce 125,000 cans of fish per day, while the Nova Vida firm has the capacity to produce 250 tons per day and conserve 300 tons of fisheries.

In the launching ceremony of the mentioned undertakings the Fisheries minister, Vitória de Barros Neto, said that the development and growth of the fisheries industry in Tômbwa Municipality is a visible reality, confirmed by the appearance of new infrastructures in this sector, thus contributing to the creation of employment.

She reminded that Angola has always been a producer of canned fish, before and after the independence of the country, with factories in the coastal provinces of Namibe and Benguela.

ANGOP has learnt that in the year 2016 Angola imported more than 3,883 tons of various types of canned products, mainly from Morocco, Indonesia, Thailand and Portugal.

Angola

AU Deploys Short Term Election Observers to Witness the 23rd August 2017 General Elections

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat has approved the deployment of an African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.