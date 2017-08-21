19 August 2017

Angola: Soyo's Combined Cycle Boosts Electrification Process

Soyo — The direct benefits of the Combined Cycle of Soyo, in the northern Zaire Province, includes the thorough electrification of this region by the year 2018, guaranteed last Thursday the minister of Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges.

João Baptista Borges recalled that this process has begun with the electrification of the municipalities of Mbanza Congo, Soyo and Nzeto, and it will proceed with the municipalities of Cuimba, Noqui and Tomboco.

The minister disclosed these data when making a presentation on the process of the Combined Cycle of Soyo, a ceremony during which the Vice President of the Republic, Manuel Vicente, unveiled this economic infrastructure.

According to João Baptista Borges, the electrification of the province is only possible with the existence of the Combined Cycle of Soyo, in sequence of the Energetic Security Plan approved in the year 2011.

