19 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Unveils Training Centre At Rangel District

Luanda — The facility of the Integrated Technological Training Centre (Cinfotec), based in the urban district of Rangel, in the north-western Luanda Province, was unveiled last Friday by the Head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos.

After the inauguration ceremony of the second Cinfotec facility, witnessed by members of the government and guests - with emphasis on the Vice President of the Republic, Manuel Vicente - the Head of State toured the premises and was briefed on the functioning of the centre.

The new training centre will be functioning under the umbrella of the Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security (MAPTESS), occupying a total area of 26, 640 square metres.

The facility has administrative area, training rooms, workshops, warehouses, technical building, car park and other areas that will contribute to an efficient functioning of the institution.

Cinfotec goal is to train professionals of basic level and on high technologies, as well as provide consultancy to companies.

This institution has the capacity to train 640 students in three periods but it will start only with two, which will be supported by 70 national instructors.

In this first phase, eighteen courses are available, out of the 88 planned ones.

