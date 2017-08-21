Kenya: Change of Guard as 32 Governors Sworn-in to Office Monday

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is among 32 county Chiefs being sworn into office on Monday.

Others are Joyce Laboso, Anyang' Nyong'o, Salim Mvurya, Granton Samboja, Amason Kingi and Francis Kimemia.

President Uhuru Kenyatta attended the inauguration of Sonko as Nairobi Governor which took place at the historic Uhuru Park grounds.

A statement from State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu indicated that President Kenyatta was there to support Sonko, as he begins his demanding journey of service.

Among the promises Sonko made during his campaings include the lowering taxes and fees for Nairobi, improved housing, and free medical care for all who live in the city.

President Kenyatta has since urged Nairobi Jubilee leaders to avoid squabbles when they take office and deliver real change to the capital city's residents.

When he met elected leaders - from Governor, Senator-elect, MPs-elect and MCAs-elect, the President said resolving the city's challenges was why they were voted in.

"Nairobians want to see efficient garbage collection, clean water, better traffic flow. In short, they want to see a rapid and significant improvement in service delivery," the President said.

President Kenyatta congratulated the politicians for their poll victories but warned them that not focusing on the lives of Nairobians would cost them public confidence.

"Most of you have been elected for the first time, don't allow power to get into your head, I have seen many taking that route and they failed. Wananchi are our bosses and that's why we want to change Nairobi for the benefit of wananchi," said President Kenyatta.

He said Jubilee leaders need to work as a team to transform Nairobi and deliver quality improved services required by Nairobi residents.

"We want to change Nairobi, not for the benefit of leaders, and not for the benefit of the few who are able to make it on their own, but for the majority who depend on us to change their lives," said the President.

The President said time has come for elected leaders to put in place policies, which would transform citizen's lives.

"If it is celebration please be moderate and thereafter start offering services. Kenyans who elected you are watching and after some time they will start questioning as to whether you are fulfilling what you promised," he added.

The President noted that Kenyans now understand the power of a vote and if leaders fail to deliver then after five years they would be shown the door by wananchi.