18 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Robber Arrested in Kensington

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Western Cape — The swift and join response of SAPS and Law Enforcement led to the apprehension of an armed robber shortly after he held a taxi driver at gunpoint and robbed him of cash and his cellular telephone.

In reaction to the incident which occurred at around 11:15 on the corners of Glyder and Acre Streets Kensington this morning, police members of Kensington police and the City's Law Enforcement conducted a search for the suspect. The 28 year old suspect was arrested at a residence in the area and found in possession of a unlicensed firearm.

He is due to make a court appearance in Cape Town on Monday to face charges of armed robbery and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

South Africa

Will Grace Mugabe Ever Return to South Africa?

The scene has been set for a protracted legal battle between the South African Government and Gabriella Engels, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.