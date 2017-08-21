South Africa: Robber Arrested in Kensington

press release

Western Cape — The swift and join response of SAPS and Law Enforcement led to the apprehension of an armed robber shortly after he held a taxi driver at gunpoint and robbed him of cash and his cellular telephone.

In reaction to the incident which occurred at around 11:15 on the corners of Glyder and Acre Streets Kensington this morning, police members of Kensington police and the City's Law Enforcement conducted a search for the suspect. The 28 year old suspect was arrested at a residence in the area and found in possession of a unlicensed firearm.

He is due to make a court appearance in Cape Town on Monday to face charges of armed robbery and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.