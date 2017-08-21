Zimbabwe: Zim Government Desperate to Salvage Battered Image

The Zanu PF led government's desperate attempts to salvage the country's battered image took another turn after three visiting Barcelona legends were hijacked to act as the country's ambassadors in Europe and taken to a Zanu PF Youth Interface rally in Gwanda.

The former Barcelona stars, Rayco Garcia, Patrick Kluivert and Edgar Davids had earlier indicated their intention to meet President Robert Mugabe and ended up meeting vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa amid indications that they were asked to speak highly of the President and his under-performing government.

Prior to meeting Mnangagwa, the former Barca legends visited the National Heroes Acre and were spotted at a rally in Gwanda over the weekend, which was addressed by Mugabe who reinforced the message that they spread "the good news" about Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Vice President, leader of the visiting team, Patrick Kluivert said Zimbabwe's image is heavily tainted in Europe and it needs repair while proposing a match between Barcelona Legends and Zimbabwe Warriors Legends.

"Zimbabwe is a great country whose image in Europe is heavily tainted. The country has a bad image out there (in Europe) but we will do whatever it takes to help promote the image of this great nation.

"We think a match between Barcelona Legends and former Zimbabwe national team players can also be used to promote the country in Europe.

"We came here with a bad view of Zimbabwe but we are delighted by what we have seen so far, the people are very hospitable and we wish to work with them in the future," said the former Barcelona attacker.

Rayco Garcia shared the same sentiments and said it was important for Zimbabwe to promote itself on the international scene and the proposed match could be a stepping stone to achieving the results.

Since the turn of the Millennium, Mugabe's relations with the Western Countries hit a snag after the heavily disputed land reform which saw hundreds of White settlers losing farms to African farmers.