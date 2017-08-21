South Africa: Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested

press release

Port Elizabeth — Communication between the various operational disciplines within the SAPS is of utmost importance in the fight against crime.

The immediate passing on of vital information pertaining to an armed robbery resulted in the speedy arrest of one suspect and the confiscation of the getaway vehicle. On 18 August 2017 at about 08:45, four men (2 armed with a firearm) entered the Pick n Pay store in Linton Grange Kabega Park and held the manager at gunpoint. The manager was forced to open the safe and the float money for the tills was taken. Another small safe was also taken - contents unknown. Immediately after the robbery, the vehicle registration number was circulated to all police channels to be on the lookout for the said vehicle (reg no. given). About an hour later, the vehicle was recovered at a garage in Western Road central. One suspect was arrested and detained for business robbery. He will appear in court on Monday, 21 August 2017.