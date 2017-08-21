Kenya: Mike Sonko's Pledge to Nairobi Residents as He Takes Over

A bullish Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has promised to breathe a new lease of life to the city county.

In his first speech after taking oath, Mr Sonko painted himself as the poster boy of renewal, with a strong belief, almost to a fault, that his will be the panacea to all problems in the city.

PROMISE

In all, the flamboyant politician was optimistic, extending a hand of cooperation to the national government, while positive that with the help of the city residents, he will achieve his ambitious, instant-solutions manifesto.

"It is with deep humility that I take up the great responsibility you have bestowed upon me as your new governor," he told his enthusiastic supporters at Uhuru Park.

"I have never made a promise that I never kept, and this day I wish to give you my personal assurance. Nairobi will never be the same again from today."

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who attended the ceremony together with his deputy William Ruto, said that Mr Sonko was Nairobi's best bet, while promising the support of the national government.

UHURU

"Governor Sonko, this is an assurance that my government will work with you to change the city of Nairobi," said President Kenyatta.

The Head of State asked Kenyans in the city to live harmoniously, saying there was no need to turn against one's neighbour for political reasons.

Mr Sonko listed access to water, better healthcare, proper sewage systems, reliable water supply, and well-maintained roads as some of his priorities.

"This important day is not historic because of the victory we celebrate today. Today is historic because there is finally hope for the people of Nairobi," said Mr Sonko, the immediate-former senator who beat Dr Evans Kidero to the coveted seat.

Mr Sonko said the city had been taken hostage by what he said were unforgiving cartels he was prepared to deal with.

EVICTIONS

"I therefore stand before you today to declare that the old Nairobi has finally come to an end," he said. "Today we join our hands to embark on a journey to fix a city that has badly been broken down, to a cleaner, greener, healthier and wealthier city."

His main mission, he said, was to make Nairobi the City in the Sun, again.

"This auspicious day marks the end of the cartels that have held the people of Nairobi hostage for many years.

Land grabbing and forceful evictions of our people without following due process will be a thing of the past," he said.

GRAFT

He went on: "There shall be enough water for all residents. We shall build enough markets for our small-scale traders and review licences to enhance ease of doing business. We shall support our youth, women and persons living with disabilities to start and grow their businesses, while creating employment opportunities."

He said he would seal loopholes to "suffocate the thieves who have been stealing our revenues."

"Because we deserve the best, and we shall become the best. Under my administration, Nairobi shall shine again as the face and gateway to Africa," the optimistic county boss said.