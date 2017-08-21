Dar es Salaam — A man attempted to commit suicide yesterday some hours after his wife was found dead in their bedroom at Riverside Street, Ubungo area in the city.

The 75-year-old was arrested by the police before he jumped onto the Indian Ocean in the Masaki area in Dar es Salaam yesterday morning, according to the man's son, Mr Christian Kamugisha.

"My father told passersby that he wanted to commit suicide because he wasn't in the right frame of mind... fortunately the police were called and, fortnunately, they arrived at the scene on time and took him away," said Mr Kamugisha.

As the man was attempting to commit suicide his wife, Grace Mwakipesile, 60, was lying dead in the bedroom. Mr Kamugisha told The Citizen yesterday that he found his mother dead at around 10pm on Saturday, when he returned home from his evening stroll.

"When I returned home I found the door to my parents' bedroom open and I tried to call them, but there was no response; when I opened the door I found my mother lying on a pool of blood," he said.

He added that the deceased's body had some wounds on the head and on the right side of the stomach. Mugisha's father, who had been there during dinner, had disappeared.

Mr Kamugisha and some neighbours further told The Citizen that the deceased and her husband had been fighting for some time over house ownership. Kinondoni Regional Police Commander Mr Murilo Jumanne confirmed the murder incident, when he was reached for comment yesterday. He said the police were already probing the death of Mwakipesile but no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

"It is true that the death of an elderly woman in Ubungo has been reported, but we haven't arrested anyone in connection with the incident," he said. He said, however, that he was not aware of anyone apprehended by the police for suicide attempt.

Mr Kamugisha said his parents had been fighting over who should collect house rent from tenants.

"My father and mother were quarrelling on who should collect house rent from tenants... it reached a point when father wanted to sell the house, but mother strongly protested," he said.