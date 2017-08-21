Sierra Leone: Kei Kamara Raises Over U.S.$ 861 for Mudslide & Flood Victims

In less than 24 hours, Sierra Leone and New England Revolution striker, Kei Kamara, has raised over U.S $861.23 for victims of the August 14 mudslide and flood disaster in Sierra Leone.

The Revs striker joined others in calling on the international community , embassies and individuals in raising funds for victims and his appeal came through various social media platform using his 'Kei Kamara Heartshapedhands.com foundation' for the victims.

On Thursday August 17, the veteran forward took to tweet on his @keikamara with the message: "Less than 24hrs and nearing $1k you guys are awesome. TO DONATE visit http://heartshapedhands.com."

The veteran forward's appeal came through various social media platform using his 'Kei Kamara Heartshapedhands.com foundation' for the victims.

"Please help flood victims in Sierra Leone & donate to the #Heartshapedhands relief fund. I'll match all donationshttp://heartshapedhands.com," Kamara message reads.

The former Middleborough striker moves came just a day after the country's President, Ernest Bai Koroma called for a week long national mourning. He also called on his compatriots to pray for the country and victims of the disaster via social media from the USA.

Meanwhile, Kamara's national teammate, Khalifa Jabbie has donated food and clothing to the victims in Freetown. Jabbie's donation is said to worth more than US $3000 which is expected to help some of the thousands who were left homeless by Monday's disaster.

He said: "I'm shocked and left dumbstruck upon hearing that a mudslide had occurred. My heart goes out to the victims."

The 24-year old Jabbie, who recently left Moldovan club FC Sheriff, has urged others to donate whatever little they have to help the victims who are in desperate need.