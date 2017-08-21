18 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: €300,000 for Disaster Affected Families

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: http://slconcordtimes.com/
Mudslide victims given befitting burial
By Sahr Morris Jnr

Following the deadly mudslide and flooding that have caused hundreds of casualties in Sierra Leone and displaced around 1,100 households, the European Union has released an initial amount of emergency humanitarian assistance of €300,000 for the most vulnerable families affected by the disaster, a release from EU country office stated.

The EU has also activated its emergency Copernicus mapping system to provide damage assessment maps to help with the relief efforts and a Commission humanitarian expert is on his way to assess the needs on the ground.

EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides said the EU stands in full solidarity with Sierra Leone during these difficult times.

"My heart goes out to the people of Sierra Leone, a country I visited when it was on the frontline of the Ebola outbreak. Our new emergency funding will help provide essential supplies such as water, sanitation hygiene, food assistance, basic shelter and protection. The EU is doing all it can to help." He said adding that overall EU assistance to Sierra Leone amounts to €376 million in long term development support from 2014-2020 adding that the EU together with Member States was also at the forefront of efforts to support the country during the Ebola outbreak.

"Total assistance of €2 billion over 2014-2016, was provided to the three countries affected by the crisis which included Sierra Leone, including €70 million of humanitarian assistance from the European Commission," Stylianids stated.

More on This

China Donates $1 Million Dollars to Flood Victims in Sierra Leone

The Government of the People's Republic of China has donated One Million US Dollars to the Government and People of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.