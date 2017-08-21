18 August 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: China Donates $1 Million Dollars to Flood Victims in Sierra Leone

Photo: http://slconcordtimes.com/
Mudslide victims given befitting burial
By State House Communication Unit

The Government of the People's Republic of China has donated One Million US Dollars to the Government and People of Sierra Leone as immediate response to the flooding and mudslide tragedy that hit parts of Freetown few days ago. Mr Wang Xinmin, Charge D'Affaires at the Chinese Embassy in Freetown made the pronouncement at State House on Wednesday 16th August, 2017.

President Ernest Bai Koroma thanked his Chinese counterpart President Xi Jinping and the people of China for the donation and commended the efforts of Chinese companies operating in the country for their assistance to victims of the unprecedented August 14 tragedy. The intervention, he emphasized, was no surprise.

The Chinese Community including Chinese companies operating in Sierra Leone had earlier made a cash donation of $83,860 and over Le 100 million in cash and materials towards victims of the mudslide and flooding. The donation was received by the Honourable Vice President who is now overseeing the committee receiving all donations relating to the emergency response.

Flooding and mudslide sparked by torrential rains and onrush of water from the slopes of Sugar Loaf have adversely affected Mortormeh, Kamayama and Kaningo communities on the outskirts of Freetown.

Government has set up a Response Center to coordinate emergency response efforts under the following pillars: health and burial, social welfare, security and rescue, logistics and communications.

Sierra Leone

