Kirinyaga has set aside Sh5 million for inauguration of Governor-elect Anne Waiguru who will be sworn into office on Tuesday.

According to County Secretary Joe Mureithi, they want the swearing-in ceremony to be successful and colourful.

DANCERS

"The money for the swearing-in ceremony is available. We are fully prepared for the ceremony," he told the press on Monday at Kirinyaga University in Kutus town, where the function will take place.

Already tents have been pitched at the university to accommodate as many guests and residents as possible.

The organisers have also identified traditional dancers and musicians to make the ceremony more exciting.

Accompanied by members of the county committee which is organising the event expected to be attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto, the Secretary said preparations had been going on since last week.

HISTORY

"This is a very important ceremony and many residents will also be in attendance," said Mr Muriuki.

Ms Waiguru, who made history by being elected the first female governor in the region, will be sworn in by Kerugoya High Court Judge, Justice Jairus Ngaa.

Ms Waiguru was declared the winner of the coveted seat when she defeated veteran politician, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, the incumbent Joseph Ndathi and two other contenders.

She polled 161,373 while her closet rival, Ms Karua, garnered 122,091 votes.

Mr Ndathi, who was running as an independent candidate, garnered 4,066 votes.

UHURU

The ceremony had been scheduled to take place on Monday but moved to Tuesday to enable President Uhuru Kenyatta attend.

Deputy Governor-elect Peter Ndambiri has hinted that the president and his deputy may grace the ceremony.

The swearing in function had earlier been planned to be held in Kerugoya town but the venue changed when local Jubilee leaders led by Mureithi Kang'ara protested.

These leaders argued that Kutus is the seat of power and the event should not take place anywhere else.

Following the protest the Devolution ministry changed the revenue.