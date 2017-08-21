19 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Manana Still an MP - ANC in Parliament

Political Parties Welcome Mduduzi Manana Resignation

The ANC in Parliament says it has not received a resignation letter from disgraced Deputy Minister of Higher Education Mduduzi Manana as a member of Parliament.

ANC parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo told News24 that he was not in a position to comment on whether Manana would resign as an MP.

"You will have to speak to him on that," Mothapo said.

The Presidency announced on Saturday that Manana had tendered his resignation from his position as deputy minister and President Jacob Zuma had accepted it.

Manana issued a lengthy apology to the nation shortly afterwards, saying there was "no excuse in the world to ever justify what I have done".

Manana had admitted to the assault of two women at the Cubana nightclub in Fourways, Johannesburg recently.

He appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday and was released on R5 000 bail. He faces two charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In a cellphone recording of Manana talking to one of the victims' brothers shortly after the assault, Manana says he slapped the woman because she called him gay.

Manana claimed he had been "extremely provoked".

Source: News24

