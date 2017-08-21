Liberia: President Sirleaf Congratulates, Challenges Peace Corps to Do Well in Their Assignments

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has congratulated and challenged Peace Corps volunteers in Liberia while urging them to go and do well in their various assignments. The Liberian leader spoke at a special swearing-in ceremony for Peace Corps volunteers on a two-year program that seeks to assist in rebuilding of the educational sector of Liberia as well as revive hope in the next generation of leaders. They will be assigned to various public schools in 13 of the 15 counties.

According to an Executive Mansion release, President made the statement on Friday, August 18, 2017 at the Peace Corps-Liberia swearing-in ceremony at the Monrovia City Hall. 54 new Peace Corps Volunteers were sworn in.

President Sirleaf noted the friendship as demonstrated by the Peace Corps has clearly shown the friendship that exists between both Liberia and the United States. She among other things recounted United States support to Liberia in the fight against the deadly Ebola virus disease that took away many lives.

She said with students' enrolment put at 1.5 million the contribution of the Peace Corps will make a big difference. She then used the occasion to appreciate the Peace Corps Volunteers for their willingness to leave their various comfort zones to come to Liberia to serve.

For his part, Michael Ketover, Peace Corps Interim Country Director said another group of volunteers will arrive on August 22, 2017. The group according to him will comprise 13 educators who will help prepare future Liberian teachers and six nurses who will work in community health stressing in a treatment to the extremely strong support Peace Corps receives from the Government of Liberia. Mr. Ketover indicated that on September 15, four more volunteers will arrive in Liberia including nurses and physicians who will serve as volunteer educators for one year in nursing and medical schools working with Liberian partners to strengthen the quality of nursing and medical education.

Speaking earlier, Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the United States, Samuel R. Watson said the Government of Liberia is a valued member of the Peace Corps family. She added: "I continue to be impressed by the amazing level of cooperation, support and appreciation Peace Corps Volunteers enjoy in Liberia." he noted.

He congratulated President Sirleaf for her personal commitment and productive partnership with the ministries, which according to him makes the program successful. Mr. Watson noted that the U.S. government is committed to standing beside Liberia and supporting the country's goals in development, prosperity, peace and democracy. He maintained the two countries have shared a special bond of friendship since Liberia's birth, and as such the U.S. looks forward to continuing her work to make the two nations stronger, more prosperous and more secure.

The ceremony was attended by Acting Education Minister, Mrs. Felecia Doe Somah, Monrovia City Mayor, Clara Doe-Mvogo, among others.