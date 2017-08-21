20 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Samaai Impresses in Diamond League

Ruswahl Samaai produced another impressive performance on Sunday, taking second place in the Long Jump Men at the 12th leg of the IAAF Diamond League series in Birmingham, England.

Samaai, the World Championships bronze medallist, landed at 8.03m with his best attempt, in a contest which saw only three men sailing beyond the eight-metre mark.

Former Olympic silver medallist Khotso Mokoena ended eighth with a leap of 7.70m, with Jarrion Lawson of the United States securing victory (8.19m).

Disabled sprinter Ntando Mahlangu, meanwhile, charged across the line in a Personal Best of 23.16 seconds in the T42 200m Men dash.

The teenager, who pocketed silver at last year's Paralympic Games in London, was well ahead of American Regas Woods who took second place in 26.60.

The two-leg Diamond League final will be held in Zurich, Switzerland on August 24 and Brussels, Belgium will be on September 1.

Sport24

