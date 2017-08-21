Morocco: HM the King, Commander of the Faithful, Receives Official Delegation Heading to Islam Holy Sites for Pilgrimage

Tetouan — HM King Mohammed VI, Commander of the Faithful, received, on Sunday at Tetouan Royal Palace, members of the official delegation heading to Islam Holy Sites to perform pilgrimage.

The delegation, led by culture and communication minister Mohamed Laaraj, is made up of Karim Kassi-Lahlou, governor, director of general affairs at the interior ministry's central administration, and Bensalem Oudija, judge, director of legislation at the justice ministry.

It also includes Sidi Noureddine Alaoui, director of financial affairs, computer systems and logistics at the foreign affairs ministry and colonel Lahmar Badie, officer of the royal air forces.

The audience was attended by minister of endowments and Islamic affairs Ahmed Toufiq.